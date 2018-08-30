Google WearOS revamped, gets improved Assistant and more

Google has renamed its Android Wear to Wear OS earlier this year. The company had also rolled out an update for its smart wearables which introduced a darker background display as compared to the previously available grey display. The Wear OS is the smartwatch OS which can be found in most of the smartwatches apart from the 'watchOS' which is a smartwatch by the Cupertino giant Apple. The Wear OS might not be as popular as the watchOS, still, Google is working hard to improve the user experience of the Wear OS. Google aims at making the Wear OS easily navigable while displaying enough information at a glance. Keeping this in mind, the tech giant has recently revamped the Wear OS and has made some changes in the design and navigation aspects of the Wear OS.

We all would agree that the most used feature in a smartwatch including the Wear OS is checking the notifications. It appears that Google wants to make this experience better. With the latest update, the Wear OS gets a new design which makes it easy for a user to view as well as react to the notifications.

A user can now simply swipe up on the smart watch's display to check all the notifications. Users will also be able to respond to the notifications by tapping on them and use the Smart Reply feature without the need of leaving the notification stream. Also, a simple swipe down will allow the users to access settings and features quickly. Users can access the Google Pay or 'Find my Phone' on their smartwatch with the swipe down gesture.

The Smart assistants are improving day by day and with the ability to learn the habit of the users allows them to give a premium user experience. Now, the Wear OS will have a proactive Google Assistant integration which will allow the watch to present the users with important information. For instance, the assistant will show the users the flight details and nearby hotels if the user is heading towards an airport.

Finally, the Wear OS will also make it easy for the user to keep a track of their activities. Users can start new workouts by simply swiping left on the smartwatch. Google had previously tied up with the World Health Organization and the American Heart Association to design new health goals which are tracked using heart points and move minutes. This feature will make sure that the users will be able to keep a tab on their activities.

Google has further mentioned that the Wear OS update will start rolling out to the WearOS smartwatches beginning next month.