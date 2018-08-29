Google releases ‘Tablet interface’ for Google Duo on Android tablets and iPads

Google is said to be in works to phase out its chat app Allo, and the company is majorly focusing on its Android Messages bringing some useful features to the platform. Now, some new reports suggest that the tech giant is working on improving its video-calling app Duo. The Google Duo was released a couple of years ago and had recently received the support for Google Assistant. Google has recently announced a new update for the Google Duo app. The new update will bring a number of new features and with the update, Google will bring the video-calling support for iPads and Android tablets.

Google had also previously introduced a dedicated UI for tablets which was released as a server-side update. The server-side update had also brought a multi-device support along with it, however, the feature was only available for a select number of devices and a small fraction of users. With the new update, on the other hand, it is expected that the new feature will be available for a wide range of audience and also for a large number of devices.

Notably, Google's vision was to make the Duo a standard app for video-calling for the users in the developing countries where internet connectivity is not much reliable. With a number of new features released for the platform makes the app a worthy competitor in this segment. Like we mentioned earlier, as a part of the recent update, Google Duo had already received the multi-device support. The tech giant had also released the screen-sharing feature for the app earlier this year; this allows the users to share their screen with the other users during an ongoing call.

Now, with the release of the multi-device tablet support, Google Duo has no doubt become one of the most feature-packed video calling app. The app was introduced a couple of years ago along with the Google Allo which is soon to phased out. It would be interesting to see how well the audience responds to the new features of Duo and how well the app stands out in terms of performance compared to the other players such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and others.