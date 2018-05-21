Google Duo latest update brings Screen sharing to its platform, but there is a catch

Google has recently begun rolling an update for its video calling service 'Duo'. The new update introduces the much-awaited screen sharing feature to the Duo platform. With the updated Google Duo a user will be able to share his/her screen with other users on a video call. However, there is a catch, the new feature that Google has released appears to be broken.

It is being reported that the new screen sharing feature shows a caller that the screen is being shared, however, this is not the case. It seems like the feature doesn't work as the users wanted it to. Instead, the user on the receiving end can just see a frozen image of the caller. Users are now reporting that they were not able to share their screens using the app.

For the screen sharing feature, a user will have to first make a video call with another user and then tap on the new screen icon. The new screen icon is placed above the microphone mute and front/rear camera toggle. Further, the screen sharing can also be controlled by using the pill-shaped pop on the top right corner. This allows the user to pause and stop screen sharing feature. Google has also embedded a pop-up notification to avoid the accidental screen sharing. The pop-up notification will ask the user whether they want to begin by tapping on the screen sharing button.

However, at the moment Google has not announced anything officially related to the malfunctioning of the screen sharing feature. Keeping in mind that the update has just begun rolling out we can expect that Google might roll out the fixes in the coming days.

Also, an APK teardown of the latest update shows that the Google will also roll out an additional feature for the Duo app which will allow a user to reply to recorded messages. The feature has been highlighted by a line of code within the app and it allows users to record their own messages and send it back to the original sender.