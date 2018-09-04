Get up to Rs. 10,000 cashback and EMI on Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac and more

You will be happier to know that tech giant, Apple, too has shattered its stereotype by setting down the price bar of some of its MacBook series. Based on the latest information by Indiaistore, the company's MacBook family is coming up with several attractive offers. These include- up to Rs. 10,000 cashback on EMI transactions on CITI/ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI option at Rs. 9,091.

If you go with the CITI Bank Cashback scheme, you get some other valuable deals. It allows MacBooks with MRP less than Rs 1,00,000 to be available under 'No Extra Cost EMI' scheme, which is only applicable for 6 and 9 month EMI tenures on Citi Credit Cards and ICICI Bank Credit Cards. This bank allows Cashback to be credited on or before 120 business days from the date of transaction on a best effort basis to all open and active card members' accounts only.

The offer may be revised or withdrawn without any prior notice. This offer is applicable on a maximum of 1 transaction per card during the offer period. Besides, the offer is valid for transactions made using Brand EMI option on Pine Labs terminals.

For eligible transactions, cashback will be printed on the charge slip. Customers will not receive cashback if not eligible as per charge slip. It is important to note that this offer is not applicable on Citi Corporate Credit Cards.

The CITI Bank comes with better Cashback offer for students also. They will get Up to Rs. 16,000 off on the MacBook Pro, Up to Rs. 9,000 on the MacBook, Up to Rs. 5,900 on Mac Mini, and Up to Rs. 13,700 on the iMac. This Limited period offer is valid till 30th September'18 at select Apple Authorised resellers and all Apple premium reseller stores.

Even ICICI users can avail few of the MacBooks at attractive bids. We have also shared a list below which you can refer.

MacBook Air

Key Specs

1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor

8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive

13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000

MacOS Sierra operating system

1.35kg laptop

1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera MacBook Pro

Key Specs 15-Inch MacBook Pro (2018)

6-core Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processors up to 2.9 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.8 GHz

Up to 32GB of DDR4 memory

Powerful Radeon Pro discrete graphics with 4GB of video memory in every configuration

Up to 4TB of SSD storage

True Tone display technology

Apple T2 Chip

Touch Bar and Touch ID 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2018) Key Specs Quad-core Intel Core i5 and i7 processors up to 2.7 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz and double the eDRAM

Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics 655 with 128MB of eDRAM

Up to 2TB of SSD storage

True Tone display technology

Apple T2 Chip

Touch Bar and Touch ID MacBook

Key Specs

13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560x1600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch

8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory

Intel Core i7 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

512 GB SSD

16 GB DDR3 RAM and Radeon Pro 455 GPU

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

720p FaceTime HD camera

Up to 10 hours wireless web

Up to 10 hours iTunes movie playback

Up to 30 days of standby time

Built-in 54.5-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

61W USB-C Power Adapter iMac

Key Specs

Apple 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display: 3.5GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (MNEA2HN/A)

Display: 27-inch (diagonal) Retina 5K display, 5120x2880 resolution with support for one billion colours, 500 nits brightness, Wide colour (P3)

Processor: 3.5GHz quadâ‘core, Intel Core i5 (Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz)

Memory: 8GB (two 4GB) of 2400MHz DDR4 memory, four SO-DIMM slots, user accessible

Storage1: 1TB Fusion Drive

Graphics: Radeon Pro 575 with 4GB of VRAM

Operating System: macOS Sierra