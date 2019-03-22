Apple patents smart bands for Watch showing fitness progress News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Apple wants to make the smart bands for its smart wearables.

Apple might be working on making the Apple Watch bands smart. The company has filed for a new patent that hints on the high tech bands that will show things like the progress of fitness goals.

The patent also suggests that the notes will work in conjunction with the Watch. The bands will display information based on the data that has been gathered by the sensors placed on the Apple Watch.

The new patent falls in line with the patents filed back in 2015, so the idea isn't new, it's evident Apple is still working on making this a reality.

The patent includes images showing relatively subtle indicators on the bands. The bands will basically show the "Move," "Exercise," and "Stand" goals. This will let users check their progress without having to wake the Watch resulting in a better battery.

We've heard rumors about Apple putting some tech on the Watch bands in the past. But, this might create a problem for third-party band makers.

Well, this goes without saying that this is just a patent and not all of them to the production stage. It will be interesting to see the new design but the practicality of the design is still in question. Apple might unveil the next Apple Watch in September along with the new iteration of the iPhone.

Besides, Apple has also patented a 3D Touch table that the company showcased in a few Apple Stores a few years ago. Moreover, Apple could also be exploring a way to make the actual packaging of its devices a bit for high tech. The patent suggests the use of devices inside the package.