Apple planning to introduce Watch Bands in Summer Collection soon

Earlier Apple Inc has come up with it all new Apple Watch bands in the limited time Spring Collections. Now the bands are facing limited to no availability on Apple's online store in some selected countries. Two months ago Apple has released this band for Apple Watch Series 3. Some of the bands are available at some selected Apple retail stores for walk-in purchases.

According to MacRumors following bands are listed as "currently unavailable" via Apple's online store in the United States:

38mm Classic Buckle in Electric Blue

38mm Classic Buckle in Soft Pink

42mm Classic Buckle in Soft Pink

38mm Sport Band in Lemonade

42mm Sport Band in Lemonade

38mm Sport Band in Denim Blue

42mm Sport Band in Denim Blue

42mm Sport Loop in Marine Green

42mm Nike Sport Loop in Pearl Pink

38mm Nike Sport Band in Barely Rose/Pearl Pink

42mm Nike Sport Band in Barely Rose/Pearl Pink

Apple also appears to have notified some of its authorized resellers that these and many other Apple Watch bands, plus its discontinued AirPort router lineup, are "no longer available to order" and "will be removed" from their stores shortly, according to an unverified tip received by MacRumors today.

Apple cleared that each of these bands will be available for a limited period of time. It means that the availability will be replenished at some point in time. Moreover, the shortage of Spring Collection bands means that Apple is planning to unveil its new Summer Collection bands soon, maybe in June at WWDC. Last year the company had launched its Sports Bands in Mist Blue, Pollen, and Flamingo, and a Pride Edition of the Woven Nylon band. Apple always does this and refresh its bands' collection every season.

According to KGI Securities report, Ming-Chi Kuo said that the fourth-generation Apple Watch will sport a new design and introduce a 15 percent larger display than the previous one. However, the actual size of the upcoming Apple Watch is still not cleared. Let's see whether Apple will change the size of its next-gen Watch or not. And if that happens then the question arises whether it is compatibility with existing bands or not.

