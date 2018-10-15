Apple Watch Series 4 now available in India in 12 variations: Price starts at Rs 40,900

Apple recently launched the Apple iPhone XS, and the Apple iPhone XS Max in India for a starting price of Rs 99,990. And now, the company has officially announced the pricing of the 4th Gen Apple watch or the Apple Watch Series 4.

The Apple Watch Series 4 will be available in 12 different models, in two different sizes (40 mm and 44 mm). There will be nine different options with Wi-Fi only connectivity and three options in cellular (LTE) connectivity.

Price and availability The Apple Watch Series 4 will be available in India via Flipkart and Apple Authorised resellers from 15th of October. Here is the complete information on the pricing of the Apple Watch series 4. Apple Watch Series 4 (40 mm) with Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band will be available for Rs 40,900.

Apple Watch Series 4 (40 mm) with Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band will be available for Rs 40,900.

Apple Watch Series 4 (40 mm) with Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band will be available for Rs 40,900.

Apple Watch Series 4 (40 mm) with Silver Aluminium Case with Seashell Sport Loop will be available for Rs 40,900.

Apple Watch Series 4 (40 mm) with Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Loop will be available for Rs 40,900.

Apple Watch Series 4 44mm (GPS) with Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band will be available for Rs 43,900.

Apple Watch Series 4 44mm (GPS) with Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band will be available for Rs 43,900.

Apple Watch Series 4 44mm (GPS) with Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop will be available for Rs 43,900.

Apple Watch Series 4 44mm (GPS + Cellular) with Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band will be available for Rs. 52,900.

Apple Watch Series 4 44mm (GPS + Cellular) with Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band will be available for Rs. 52,900.

Apple Watch Series 4 44mm (GPS + Cellular) with Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop will be available for Rs. 52,900. Apple Watch Series 4 unique features Edge to Edge curved display

64-bit processor

Heart-rate sensor

Water resistant

WatchOS 5 Apple Watch Series 4 specifications The Apple Watch Series 4 comes in two different sizes (40 mm and 44mm) with a curved OLED display, powered by S4 dual-core 64-bit processor. Compared to the previous generation Apple Watch, the Series 4 Apple Watch comes with an improved heart rate sensor. The Apple Watch Series 4 can last up to 16 hours on a single charge, and the watch does support wireless charging. Just like the last generation Apple Watch, the Series 4 Apple Watch can only be used with iPhones running on iOS 12 or the latest operating system.