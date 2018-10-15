Apple Watch Series 4 now available in India in 12 variations: Price starts at Rs 40,900

Related Articles
Apple recently launched the Apple iPhone XS, and the Apple iPhone XS Max in India for a starting price of Rs 99,990. And now, the company has officially announced the pricing of the 4th Gen Apple watch or the Apple Watch Series 4.
The Apple Watch Series 4 will be available in 12 different models, in two different sizes (40 mm and 44 mm). There will be nine different options with Wi-Fi only connectivity and three options in cellular (LTE) connectivity.
Pre-order Apple Watch Series 4 here
Price and availability
The Apple Watch Series 4 will be available in India via Flipkart and Apple Authorised resellers from 15th of October. Here is the complete information on the pricing of the Apple Watch series 4.
- Apple Watch Series 4 (40 mm) with Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band will be available for Rs 40,900.
- Apple Watch Series 4 (40 mm) with Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band will be available for Rs 40,900.
- Apple Watch Series 4 (40 mm) with Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band will be available for Rs 40,900.
- Apple Watch Series 4 (40 mm) with Silver Aluminium Case with Seashell Sport Loop will be available for Rs 40,900.
- Apple Watch Series 4 (40 mm) with Silver Aluminium Case with Seashell Sport Loop will be available for Rs 40,900.
- Apple Watch Series 4 (40 mm) with Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Loop will be available for Rs 40,900.
- Apple Watch Series 4 44mm (GPS) with Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band will be available for Rs 43,900.
- Apple Watch Series 4 44mm (GPS) with Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band will be available for Rs 43,900.
- Apple Watch Series 4 44mm (GPS) with Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop will be available for Rs 43,900.
- Apple Watch Series 4 44mm (GPS + Cellular) with Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band will be available for Rs. 52,900.
- Apple Watch Series 4 44mm (GPS + Cellular) with Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band will be available for Rs. 52,900.
- Apple Watch Series 4 44mm (GPS + Cellular) with Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop will be available for Rs. 52,900.
Apple Watch Series 4 unique features
- Edge to Edge curved display
- 64-bit processor
- Heart-rate sensor
- Water resistant
- WatchOS 5
Apple Watch Series 4 specifications
The Apple Watch Series 4 comes in two different sizes (40 mm and 44mm) with a curved OLED display, powered by S4 dual-core 64-bit processor. Compared to the previous generation Apple Watch, the Series 4 Apple Watch comes with an improved heart rate sensor.
The Apple Watch Series 4 can last up to 16 hours on a single charge, and the watch does support wireless charging. Just like the last generation Apple Watch, the Series 4 Apple Watch can only be used with iPhones running on iOS 12 or the latest operating system.