Apple Watch Series 7 Leaked Renders Reveal Flatter Display, New Color Variants

Apple is gearing up for new product launches at the WWDC 2021. Four new iPhone 13 models and the Apple Watch Series 7 are among the expected new gadgets launching later this year. Interestingly, Apple is improvising the design, hardware, and software components of the Apple Watch Series 7, a new leak suggests.

Apple Watch Series 7 Design Leaked

The new leak comes from tipster Jon Prosser, who claims the new Apple Watch will get a massive redesign. Moreover, the new leak syncs with what popular analyst Min-Chi Kuo suggested a few months back. For one, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will have flatter edges, especially when compared to its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6.

Looking at the alleged Apple Watch Series 7 images, one can see that it falls in line with other Apple products. Flatter edges have been the norm for iPhone for a while now, and Apple Watch will continue keeping it up.

There's more. Prosser has also revealed multiple color options for the new Apple Watch Series 7. Presently, the Apple Watch Series 6 is available in Rose Gold, red, and blue color options. The new leak suggests the upcoming Apple Watch could debut in paster green, blue, and even black and silver color choices.

Apple Watch Series 7 Launch: What To Expect

The Apple Watch Series 7 and the iPhone 13 series are tipped to launch in September at the WWDC 2021 event. Reports suggest Apple is going to introduce four models for the iPhone - the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and the Pro Max models. Reports also suggest this could be the last series to include the Mini model.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 7 is tipped to have several upgrades under the hood. The new flagship smartwatch will launch in two models of 40m and 44mm, like always. The new Apple Watch will also include the S7 processor, which is tipped to offer faster and better performance. Plus, the software aspect of the Apple Watch will also be upgraded, with the addition of several more health-centric features.

