Apple Watch Series 7 Live Images Appear Before Shipping; Reveals Large Display, Software Capability

Apple Watch Series 7 debuted alongside the iPhone 13 series and the new, upgraded iPads. So far, Apple Watch Series 7 images that we've seen are from the press renders and the ones officially released by Apple. Now, live images of the new Apple Watch have appeared on the internet, giving us the first glimpse of how it looks like, for real!

Apple Watch Series 7 Live Images Spotted

When Apple introduced the new Watch Series 7, it didn't specify when the pre-orders would open. Instead, Apple simply stated it would be available in Fall. Now, Apple will be opening pre-orders next week for the smartwatch, at least in selected markets. Interestingly, what appears to be the first real-world images of the Apple Watch Series 7 appeared on Facebook.

Spotted by MacRumors, the live images of the Apple Watch gives us a look at how the watch actually looks. Going by the images, it's evident that the Apple Watch Series 7 flaunts a large display, which isn't that flat. One can spot the rounded corners and the prominent button on the side.

The images uploaded on Facebook include three images, where one shows a keypad to reply to a text message. Another image reveals the numerous supported apps on the Apple Watch. And lastly, one can see the setup of the Apple Watch Series 7, including setting up its password and security.

Apple Watch Series 7 Price In India

The Apple Watch Series 7 claims 18 hours of battery on a single charge, a Magnetic Fast Charger USB-Type-C cable that offers 33 percent faster charging, and more. It runs watchOS 8 with several software upgrades. More importantly, this smartwatch features the largest ever display from Apple. Plus, this is the first Apple Watch to get the IPX6 rating for dust resistance.

Apple introduced the new smartwatch in a range of colors like Midnight, Starlight, gold, Stainless Steel, Natural Titanium, Space Black Titanium, and so on. The Apple Watch Series 7 is priced at USD 399 (around Rs. 30,000). The watch will begin pre-orders soon. The Apple India website says it would be available later this year, but doesn't mention anything about pre-orders or the actual pricing in India.

