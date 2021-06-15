Apple Watch Series 7 Tipped To Pack Body Temperature Sensor: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartwatches are among the top wearables that are constantly developing. Looks like the Apple Watch could beat competitors with a couple of advanced features like checking the user's body temperature and even the blood sugar levels. Reports suggest the new Apple Watch Series 7 could include several advanced health features packed with speed upgrades and sturdy design.

Reports now point at a faster processor and enhanced wireless connectivity on the alleged Apple Watch Series 7. Additionally, the iPhone maker is tipped to include an updated display, something that's been missing on the Apple Watch for a while now. And, the Apple Watch SE series could also get a boost, targeting extreme sports athletes.

Apple Watch Series 7 With Body Temperature Checker

Apple Watch is undoubtedly one of the most advanced wearables available in the market. We've heard of several instances where the device has aided in saving lives. Now, the Apple Watch is all set to get even better. Reports suggest the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will even include a body temperature sensor, but it could be rolled out as part of the 2022 update.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is tipped to have a redesign, featuring narrower bezels and pack a new lamination technique. This would make uplift the smartwatch's display closer to the top dial. A Bloomberg report says the Apple Watch Series 7 could debut with a rebranded, thinner design, however, this won't be noticeable on the surface to the user.

The report further notes that the Apple Watch Series 7 will get a lot of upgrades under the hood. This includes updated ultra-wideband functionality - something that we've seen on the Apple AirTag. Since Apple already rolled out the watchOS 8, we know to expect features like unlocking doors and hotel rooms using the Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Extreme Edition Tipped

While the Apple Watch Series 7 is gearing up for launch, it could also have another device debuting alongside. The report further talks about an 'extreme sports' model, which the Apple insiders call an 'explorer' or an 'adventure' edition. While the company has been discussing the Apple Watch Extreme Edition, it won't be hitting the market till next year.

