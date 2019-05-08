Apple Watch to get its own App Store; expected launch at WWDC News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Apple wants to make its Watch an independent device.

Well, we all know the Apple has plenty of software updates stored for WWDC, but the biggest improvements might come for the Apple Watch. According to Bloomberg, the software updates planned for the Apple Watch will make it less dependent on the company flagship iPhone.

For starters, the Apple Watch will get an on-device App Store, similar to the Google Play on Wear OS. Therefore, users won't have to load apps on their smartphones first. You might also get to see a slew of new apps. An Apple Books app would be available on the Watch, while Voice Memos would allow for quick note-to-self options.

The report also hints at a native calculator. This may not be good news for the third-party app developers who've to develop these apps until now, but it would be helpful for newcomers to kickstart early.

If the reports are to be believed, Apple might be working on iOS dark mode, an iPad-as-second-Mac-screen feature and dedicated app support for music and podcasts on macOS. Besides, the new operating system could bring a Swiftkey-like swipe option for the keyboard, a new Health app, and iMessage profiles

There have been rumors about a system-level Sleep Mode and more advanced versions of Maps and Reminders. And, HomePod would finally get support for multiple users and multiple accounts. These features are only likely to be available in beta form shortly after the WWDC announcement.

Besides, the next generation iPhones could come with 18W fast charging support, reports Japanese blog Macotakara. The source hints Apple could ship the upcoming iPhones with a fast charging adapter and cable inside the box. So, the users won't have to pay extra money to take advantage of the fast charging capabilities.

Well, we will have to wait and see what the company announces at its developer's conference. Until then we request our readers to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.