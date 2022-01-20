Just In
Boat Watch Matrix With SpO2 Monitoring And Always-On Display Launched In India
boAt has expanded its range of smartwatches with the debut of boAt Matrix. The smartwatch is reported to be the first from the firm to feature an AMOLED display. The device works with both iOS and Android devices and includes 11 different sports modes.
The boAt Watch Matrix features a premium 2.5D curved design that is both stylish and functional. It also has a number of sensors, including a SpO2 blood oxygen monitor, a step counter, a heart rate monitor, and a sleep tracker. With the boAt Crest app, the Watch Matrix also delivers a tailored health ecosystem.
boat Watch Matrix Specifications
The boAt Watch Matrix has a 1.69-inch AMOLED display with a 341ppi pixel density and Always On Display functionality (AOD). The Crest app allows users to choose from a collection of more than 100 watch faces. A 2.5D metallic coating is applied to the smartwatch.
It includes a SpO2 monitor, step counter, heart rate monitor, and sleep tracker, all of which sync with the boAt Crest companion software for Android and iOS on a regular basis. Water-resistance is up to 3ATM on the smartwatch. It also allows you to control the music and the camera.
The boAt Watch Matrix has a smart activity tracker that keeps track of daily calories burned, steps walked, and distance travelled. Running, walking, climbing, spinning, cycling, elliptical, rowing machine, yoga, basketball, rope skipping, and free training are among the 11 Active Sports Modes available on the smartwatch.
Custom Run Plans, Guided Breath Training, Fitness Buddies, and Wellness Crew are among the other fitness-related features. The Watch Matrix can last up to seven days on a single charge, but turning on AOD reduces it to two days.
boat Watch MatrixPrice
The boAT Matrix smartwatch is now available in India for Rs 3999. Ocean Blue, Pitch Black, and Twilight Grey are some of the colors available for the smartwatch. The boAt Matrix can be purchased via Amazon and the boAt website. The smartwatch was originally priced at Rs 9999, but as an introductory rate, it is now available for Rs 3999.
