Bose Brings Futuristic AR-Compatible Smart Glasses To India

Bose Frames - a new wearable that combines the body of sunglasses and the functionality and performance of wireless headphones is coming to India. It also comes with the world's first audio augmented reality platform along with a set of gradient and mirrored lenses that can be switched to customized according to wearer's preference.

With a proprietary open-ear design, the Frames enhances micro-acoustics, voice control, and personal audio, letting users stream music and information, take and make calls, and access virtual assistants from - while keeping playlists, entertainment, and conversations private.

Interchangeable Lenses

Bose Frames come in two timeless designs - Alto, which is square and angled; and Rondo, round and smaller. Both claim to block up to 99 percent of UVA/UVB rays, weighing 45 grams, and come with uniformly tinted lenses.

Personal Audio Device

Bose Frames function like truly wireless headphones. A minuscule, wafer-thin acoustic package is incorporated in each arm's interior - rather than an earbud, or attached component - to produce discreet sound for the user, and no one else. For touch and voice control, a small microphone and multi-function button are embedded on the right temple for power and pairing, Siri and Google Assistant, calls and commands, or to pause and skip songs. The Bose Connect app provides additional controls now, and software updates for new experiences like Bose AR.

Audio AR Wearable

Bose Frames are Bose AR compatible, thanks to the embedded Bose audio augmented reality platform. Bose AR integrates an obtrusive camera lens or uses your phone's camera to superimpose objects in your sightline.

It is aware of your view and what you're facing using a 9-axis head motion sensor and the GPS from your iOS or Android device - and automatically adds a layer of audio through Bose AR apps, connecting that place and time to endless possibilities for travel, learning, entertainment, gaming, and more.

Battery and Storage

Bose Frames use a lithium battery that connects to an included pogo-pin cable for charging. They claim to run up to 3.5 hours for playback and up to 12 hours on standby. For smudges and storage, they come with a cloth bag and a protective case.

Price and Availability

Bose Frames come in Matte Black and two universal styles - the larger (Alto) and smaller (Rondo). They will retail for INR 21,900. The Bose Frames Lens Collection non-polarized and polarized lenses will retail for INR 1,990 and INR 2,990 respectively. They're available in India from June 20th. Bose AR apps can be found in the Bose Connect app and the iOS App Store. Bose Frames and accessories will now be available through select resellers, in addition to Bose stores.

Is This The Future

With Google Glass we got a sneak peek of what to expect from future wearables. However, the device failed to garner a good user base. But this might soon change as we are coming across new innovative products each passing day and it's likely that users would like to grasp more information in realitime, hence smart glasses are the key.