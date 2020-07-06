Boult Audio ProBuds Wireless Earphones Launched In India: Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Boult Audio has launched its latest true wireless earbuds - the ProBuds in India. The earphones carry a price tag of Rs. 2,999. The company has introduced earphones in the market as fitness-centric earphones. Now, the earphones are available for purchase on Flipkart and are offered in white-grey and black-grey color options. The earbuds are available in ear-fit which is quite convenient to use while working.

The earphones are impressive in terms of design and features. The earbuds are made of silicone and it offers extra bass. It comes with a high-sensitivity microphone which provides better audio quality. They are also IPX7 rated for dust and water resistance.

The ProBuds also features Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The earphones come with low-latency mode that provides much better audio and super gaming experience. The earphones last up to 24 hours of battery life and 8 hours of playback with the charging case.

It comes with a micro woofer driver construction and features a Smart Hall Magnetic Switch technology which allows us to connect automatically when the case is opened.

The earphones are expected to rival the recently launched the Realme Buds Q and the Redmi Earbuds S. These earphones add better features than other affordable wireless segment earphones on the market. In terms of price, the ProBuds wireless earbuds are higher than the Xiaomi and Realm earphones, as well as the features, are much better.

On the other hand, the company recently launched the Tru5ive Pro wireless earbuds in India. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,799 and also has the latest neodymium technology. The earbuds also offer noise cancellation feature.

The company used the QCC3020 chipset and upgraded the aptX codec for the earbuds. It has a micro woofer driver construction like the ProBuds which provides better audio quality.

