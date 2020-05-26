ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi Earbuds S With Low Latency Gaming Mode Launched For Rs. 1,799

    By
    |

    Redmi was the first dedicated brand to offer affordable smartphones. In the last few years, we have seen products like the Redmi K20 Pro, offering flagship-level hardware and a lot of accessories like power bank and phone cases. –Now, the Redmi Earbuds S is here, which is a truly wireless earphone with a charging case.

    Redmi Earbuds S With Low Latency Gaming Mode Launched For Rs. 1,799

     

    The Redmi Earbuds S is the most affordable truly wireless earphones from Xiaomi. The earphones come in black color and the company claims that the Earbuds S are designed to offer comfort even when used continuously.

    Redmi Earbuds S Specifications

    The Redmi Earbuds S comes in a black case that doubles as a charging cradle, capable of offering 12 hours of playback time. In a single charge, the earbuds in itself can last for 4 hours and can last longer than the recently launched Realme Buds Air Neo.

    The Earbuds S are based on Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring stable connectivity and improved range when compared to other Bluetooth headphones at this price range based on the dated version of Bluetooth. There is also a dedicated gaming mode, which reduces the sound latency to 122ms, which is slightly higher than the Realme Buds Air Neo.

    The earbuds are fitted with large sound drivers and the sound signature has been fine-tuned to India sound palette. According to the brand, the Redmi Earbuds S offer a punchier sound and better bass experience. Not just that, these earbuds also support DSP environmental noise cancellation and it also has a built-in microphone to answer calls.

    Users can also access voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri and can also control the music using the single button. The earbuds are IPX4 rated and can be used while jogging or working out as well.

    Price And Availability

    The Redmi Earbuds S will retail for Rs. 1,799 and will be available via Mi.com, Mi stores, and Amazon from May 27th. If you have a strict budget of around Rs. 2,000 and looking for a truly wireless earphone, then the Redmi Earbuds S seems like a great pair. Similarly, if you want a pair that looks more premium with touch controls, then go for the Realme Buds Air Neo.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 14:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X