Redmi Earbuds S With Low Latency Gaming Mode Launched For Rs. 1,799

Redmi was the first dedicated brand to offer affordable smartphones. In the last few years, we have seen products like the Redmi K20 Pro, offering flagship-level hardware and a lot of accessories like power bank and phone cases. –Now, the Redmi Earbuds S is here, which is a truly wireless earphone with a charging case.

The Redmi Earbuds S is the most affordable truly wireless earphones from Xiaomi. The earphones come in black color and the company claims that the Earbuds S are designed to offer comfort even when used continuously.

Redmi Earbuds S Specifications

The Redmi Earbuds S comes in a black case that doubles as a charging cradle, capable of offering 12 hours of playback time. In a single charge, the earbuds in itself can last for 4 hours and can last longer than the recently launched Realme Buds Air Neo.

The Earbuds S are based on Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring stable connectivity and improved range when compared to other Bluetooth headphones at this price range based on the dated version of Bluetooth. There is also a dedicated gaming mode, which reduces the sound latency to 122ms, which is slightly higher than the Realme Buds Air Neo.

The earbuds are fitted with large sound drivers and the sound signature has been fine-tuned to India sound palette. According to the brand, the Redmi Earbuds S offer a punchier sound and better bass experience. Not just that, these earbuds also support DSP environmental noise cancellation and it also has a built-in microphone to answer calls.

Users can also access voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri and can also control the music using the single button. The earbuds are IPX4 rated and can be used while jogging or working out as well.

Price And Availability

The Redmi Earbuds S will retail for Rs. 1,799 and will be available via Mi.com, Mi stores, and Amazon from May 27th. If you have a strict budget of around Rs. 2,000 and looking for a truly wireless earphone, then the Redmi Earbuds S seems like a great pair. Similarly, if you want a pair that looks more premium with touch controls, then go for the Realme Buds Air Neo.

