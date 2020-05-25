ENGLISH

    Realme Buds Air Neo With 119.2ms Latency Launched For Rs. 2,999 In India

    Along with the Realme TV, Realme Watch, And Realme Power Bank 2 the company has launched its second truly wireless earphones -- the Realme Buds Air Neo, which seems like a lite version of the Realme Buds Air. However, unlike the Buds Air, the latest iteration does not support wireless charging.

    Realme Buds Air Neo With 119.2ms Latency Launched For Rs. 2,999

     

    Except for a few hardware changes, the Realme Buds Air Neo and the Buds Air look almost identical and it is hard to differentiate from a distance. The Buds Air Neo has an Apple AirPods like a semi-open case design with a micro USB port at the bottom for charging.

    Realme Buds Air Neo Specifications

    The Realme Buds Air Neo earbuds come with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology with AAC codec support and can be paired with either Android or iOS devices. The earbuds are powered by a custom R1 chipset, offering up to 50 reductions in sound latency (119.2ms) in the gaming mode.

    The earphones also offer touch controls for calls, music controls, and it can also be used to summon voice assistants likes Google Assistant and Siri. Both earbuds have a 25mAh battery and can last up to 3 hours on a single charge and the carry case has a 400 mAh battery capable of delivering up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge.

    Realme Buds Air Neo Availability And Pricing

    The Realme Buds Air Neo will sell for Rs. 2,999 and it will be available from Flipkart and Realme.com in white, green, and red colors. I have been personally using the Realme Buds Air from the last few months and it definitely offers a good price-to-performance ratio. If the Realme Buds Air Neo's sound signature is anywhere near that of the Buds Air, then these are a good pair that mimics AirPods.

    Read More About: realme earphones news accessories
    Story first published: Monday, May 25, 2020, 21:34 [IST]
