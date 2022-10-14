Just In
- 1 hr ago Overwatch 2 Surpass 25 Mn. Players As Blizzard Tweaks Hero Balance And Gameplay
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Gift Card Balance; How to Check it on Smartphone and PC
- 4 hrs ago Can Qualcomm Have an Edge Over Apple With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC?
- 4 hrs ago OnePlus 10R 5G Gets Massive Rs. 8,000 Discount At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 6 Episode 7 Highlights: Amudhavanan, Janany, Shivin & Kathiravan Receive Feedback From Their Team
- News BJP happy with Bommai’s performance, to be CM candidate in poll-bound Karnataka
- Education SSC declares result for Multi Tasking Staff MTS Recruitment 2020: 3887 applicants selected, know details
- Automobiles Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Base Variant - Not A ‘Spartan’
- Sports T20 World Cup 2022: From Suryakumar Yadav to Tim David to Maxwell; most destructive batters to watch out for
- Lifestyle Dhanteras 2022: Why Do We Purchase Gold On This Day?
- Finance Reports Of STFC Acquisition Of Bank Speculative: STFC
- Travel Charming Llangollen Canal - Your Guide To The UK's Best Canal Cruise
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition With WearOS 3 Launched; Threat To Google Pixel Watch?
Fossil is one of the top brands in the wearables market. As a tough competitor to Samsung, Apple, and Google, Fossil has a wide range of smart wearables under its belt. The new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is a testament to that, bringing in new features that could take on the newly launched Google Pixel Watch.
One of the key factors of the new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is that it is the brand's first wearable with the Google WearOS 3. It gives the first-gen Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch a makeover, bringing in newer features and upgrades. It will be interesting to see if the new Fossil smartwatch can take on the Google Pixel Watch.
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Features: What's New?
Coming in as the first Fossil smartwatch with WearOS 3, the new Gen 6 Wellness Edition offers an updated interface. The smartwatch flaunts a 1.28-inch touchscreen display with AOD. It comes with a 44mm case and looks quite similar to other models of the series. Buyers can choose from Rose Gold, silver, and black color options.
The new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition also offers a redesigned navigation and upgraded wellness metrics. This includes a SpO2 sensor, an improved heart rate monitor, automatic work detection, and a sleep tracker. Additionally, Fossil has introduced an exclusive app to observe health metrics and fitness data linked with the new smartwatch.
As a typical smartwatch, the new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition can be paired with your smartphone via Bluetooth. Plus, it supports on-wrist calls when connected to your smartphone. Users can also choose from multiple watch faces to customize their new Fossil smartwatch.
Also Read: Google Pixel Watch Lacks Basic Health Features
A Threat to Google Pixel Watch?
The newly announced Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is among the few smartwatches with Watch OS 3, making it a direct competitor to the Google Pixel Watch. But unlike the Google wearable, the new Fossil smartwatch packs all basic and advanced health features.
For instance, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition can automatically detect your workout, a feature that isn't available on the Pixel Watch. The same can be said about the SpO2 sensor.
The new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is priced at USD 299 (around Rs. 24,630) whereas the Google Pixel Watch starts at USD 349 (around Rs. 28,500). In this case, the Fossil smartwatch makes a good deal as it packs many health-centric features. It will go on sale starting October 17 in the US.
Related: Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Review
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
11,999
-
24,050
-
12,999
-
12,595
-
14,999
-
17,749
-
9,681
-
16,999
-
10,000
-
15,999