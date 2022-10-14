Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition With WearOS 3 Launched; Threat To Google Pixel Watch? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Fossil is one of the top brands in the wearables market. As a tough competitor to Samsung, Apple, and Google, Fossil has a wide range of smart wearables under its belt. The new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is a testament to that, bringing in new features that could take on the newly launched Google Pixel Watch.

One of the key factors of the new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is that it is the brand's first wearable with the Google WearOS 3. It gives the first-gen Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch a makeover, bringing in newer features and upgrades. It will be interesting to see if the new Fossil smartwatch can take on the Google Pixel Watch.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Features: What's New?

Coming in as the first Fossil smartwatch with WearOS 3, the new Gen 6 Wellness Edition offers an updated interface. The smartwatch flaunts a 1.28-inch touchscreen display with AOD. It comes with a 44mm case and looks quite similar to other models of the series. Buyers can choose from Rose Gold, silver, and black color options.

The new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition also offers a redesigned navigation and upgraded wellness metrics. This includes a SpO2 sensor, an improved heart rate monitor, automatic work detection, and a sleep tracker. Additionally, Fossil has introduced an exclusive app to observe health metrics and fitness data linked with the new smartwatch.

As a typical smartwatch, the new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition can be paired with your smartphone via Bluetooth. Plus, it supports on-wrist calls when connected to your smartphone. Users can also choose from multiple watch faces to customize their new Fossil smartwatch.

A Threat to Google Pixel Watch?

The newly announced Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is among the few smartwatches with Watch OS 3, making it a direct competitor to the Google Pixel Watch. But unlike the Google wearable, the new Fossil smartwatch packs all basic and advanced health features.

For instance, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition can automatically detect your workout, a feature that isn't available on the Pixel Watch. The same can be said about the SpO2 sensor.

The new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is priced at USD 299 (around Rs. 24,630) whereas the Google Pixel Watch starts at USD 349 (around Rs. 28,500). In this case, the Fossil smartwatch makes a good deal as it packs many health-centric features. It will go on sale starting October 17 in the US.

