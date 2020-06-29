Fossil Sustainable Solar Watch With 4 Months Battery Life Launched For Rs. 9,995 News oi-Vivek

If there is one thing that needs to be changed about watch/smartwatches is changing or recharging the battery and Fossil might have a solution to this problem. The company's latest product Solar Watch is a device that can last up to four months on a single charge.

If you were to live in a country with lots of sunlight (like India), then you might not have to charge or charge the battery at all, as it can recharge the battery using solar power. Do note that, this is a limited edition watch, and only 1,754 pieces for each size - 36mm and 42mm are being made.

Solar Watch Is Echo Friendly Too

Other than harnessing power directly from the sun, the Solar Watch has additional features that might attract nature lovers. The watch comes with five straps of different colors that are made using yarn spun derived from 16 plastic bottles. This means, less plastic bottles getting into landfills or oceans.

The company has gone a step further to make the package of the Solar Watch from the bio-based plastic case made from environmentally-friendly castor oil. The company claims to make 100 percent of its using pro-planet criteria (using sustainable and recyclable materials) and the Solar Watch is the begging of this journey.

Pricing And Availability

The Fossil Solar Watch retails for Rs. 9,995 in India and is available on Fossil Indian website and Fossil retail stores still the stock lasts. The company has partnered with EcoMatcher to plant a tree with each purchase and the owner gets to name the tree by following the simple procedure printed inside the retail box.

The price tag for the Solar Watch feels a tad high, considering it does not have any smart features. However, this is the price that one pays for the greater good to protect mother earth.

