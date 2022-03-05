Garmin Descent G1 Smartwatch Launched; Offers 25 Hours Run Time With Dive Mode On News oi-Megha Rawat

Garmin has released a new robust smartwatch for adventurers, following up on the instinct series. The Descent G1 is the latest smartwatch from the company. The watch's main feature is its enormous battery life. According to the manufacturer, the smartwatch can last up to 25 hours on a single charge, with the dive mode activated.

The watch is designed for divers, so it can withstand harsh underwater conditions. Aside from that, the smartwatch has activist trackers and health monitoring features. The Descent G1 Series is the perfect partner for all types of divers who value having a multisport smartwatch for everything else topside. The Descent G1 Solar adds solar charging to Garmin's unique diving technology line-up, giving users more time to enjoy their topside activities.

Garmin Descent G1 Smartwatch Features

Fiber-reinforced polymer makes up the Garmin Descent G1 feature. The Garmin Descent G1 display features a 176x176 pixel resolution. The watch is 45.5mm in diameter and weighs 61 grams. The watch can withstand being submerged for up to 100 meters.

The Garmin Descent G1 is designed for divers. The watch features gauge, apnea, apnea hunt, and closed-circuit rebreather dive modes for single and multiple gas dives. Up to 200 dives can be saved in the watch's memory. Garmin Descent G1 smartwatch has an in-built GPS.

With dive mode, the Garmin Descent G1 watch has a battery life of 25.5 hours. The watch has a solar mode that lasts for 21 days/4 months. The smartwatch can run for up to 48 days on a single charge if the battery saver option is enabled. You might never have to put your watch on again if you use solar mode effectively. The Garmin Descent G1 watch features a 32MB internal memory.

Garmin Descent G1 Price And Availability

The Garmin Descent G1 is priced at approximately Rs. 41,630, while the variation is priced at roughly Rs. 49,220. Black, Hurricane Blue, Powder Gray, and Slate Gray are the four color options for the Garmin Descent G1 smartwatch. Garmin has yet to confirm whether or not the smartwatch will be available in India.

