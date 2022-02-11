Garmin Instinct 2 Smartwatch Launched; Unlimited Battery, 40mm Bezels And More News oi-Megha Rawat

Garmin has released a new smartwatch -- the Instinct 2 Series. According to the company, the smartwatch is specifically created for adventurers who spend most of their year climbing mountains. The smartwatch's main selling point is that it has endless battery life. This is due to the watch's solar technology. So, if you get the Garmin Instinct 2, you won't ever have to carry your charger.

The Instinct 2 Series mixes bold colors with Garmin's wrist-based technologies to become much more than a smartwatch.

Garmin Instinct 2 Smartwatch Features

The Instinct 2 Series is available in two sizes: a standard 45mm bezel and a new Instinct 2S with a smaller 40mm bezel that is more suitable for women and people with smaller wrists. A high-resolution, easy-to-read display is protected by a chemically reinforced, scratch-resistant glass of the watch.

The Instinct 2 is built to military standard 810 for thermal and stress resistance, as well as being water-resistant to a depth of 100 meters. The smartwatch offers up to four weeks of continuous usage, while the Instinct 2 Solar models give infinite battery life in smartwatch mode, setting a new Garmin battery life standard.

The Instinct 2 Series has a number of sports apps and activities that allow users to track their fitness progress. The Garmin Connect app can be used to pair the watch. Garmin Pay is available on the Instinct 2 Solar versions for on-the-go payments. Users can checkout and move on to their next excursion by tapping their watch to compatible payment systems.

Garmin Instinct 2 Smartwatch Price

The Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch is now available in the United States and Europe. The smartwatch comes in a variety of styles. The Instinct 2 is priced at approx Rs. 26,270, the Instinct 2S is also priced at approx Rs. 26,270, the Instinct 2S Solar is priced at approx Rs. 33,798.

The Instinct 2 Solar is also priced at approx Rs. 33,798, the Instinct 2 Surf Solar is priced at approx Rs.37,562, and the Instinct 2 Tactical Solar is also priced at approx Rs.37,562. Electric Lime, Poppy, and Neo-Tropic are among the colors available for smartwatches.

