Garmin Introduces Fenix 7, Epix Gen 2 Smartwatches; Price, Specifications

Garmin has announced two new smartwatches -- the Fenix 7 and the Epix Gen 2, in the global market. Solar panels, sapphire and titanium materials, and an LED flashlight for night-time training are among the features of the Fenix 7 series smartwatch. The Epix Gen 2 has an always on AMOLED display. It's claimed to be a robust smartwatch with a more subdued design.

Garmin Fenix 7 Specifications

The Garmin Fenix series features touchscreen colour screens with three dial sizes of 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm. The Garmin Fenix 7 has a 1.3-inch display, while the Fenix 7S has a 1.2-inch display, and the Fenix 7X has a 1.4-inch display. For regular use, the 7X contains a built-in LED flashlight. The high-end smartwatches include a 5-button interface and are made of titanium, sapphire, and silicone bands.

For health, Garmin has introduced the Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation, wrist-based heart rate, breathing, and stress tracking, as well as a Body Battery function that delivers data about the body's energy levels. Recovery Time Advisor is a new feature that analyses the intensity of training and stress, as well as everyday activities and sleep to determine how much recovery the body needs before the following session.

Garmin also paid attention to entertainment, including support for Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer streaming content. When it comes to modes, there are a few that stand out. Mountain biking, skiing, kayaking, snowboarding, rowing, and other activities will be tracked with the Fenix 7 series. A new technology called Real-Time Stamina allows you to avoid burnout by measuring and tracking your exertion levels during exercises.

In smartwatch mode, the 'solar-powered' Garmin Fenix 7X versions have a battery life of up to 5 weeks and up to five days in GPS mode. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ANT+ are among the connectivity options.

Garmin Fenix 7 Price And Availability

In the United States, the Garmin Fenix 7 and the Fenix 7S cost $699.99 (about Rs. 52,100), with the top-of-the-line variants costing $899.99. (around Rs. 67,000). The premium Garmin 7X versions range in price from $899.99 (approximately Rs. 67,000) to $999.99. (roughly Rs. 74,500). Standard, Solar, and Sapphire Solar are the three editions provided by the American tech company.

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Specifications

A 1.3-inch AMOLED (416x416 pixels) touchscreen color display is featured on the Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch. Always-on Display is supported by the wearable. The wearable's casing is constructed of stainless steel or titanium. The Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection is included on the entry-level Slate Steel model, while the sapphire crystal is used on the other two.

It works with both iOS and Android platforms and has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ANT+ connectivity. The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is also certified for 10ATM water resistance.

Interchangeable straps in metal, leather, suede, and silicone are available for the wearable. The Garmin Epix Gen 2 includes health-monitoring features like wrist-based heart rate, respiration, Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation, and stress tracking, as well as Body-Battery capability that inform users about their body's energy levels. The wearable also gives you a sleep score.

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Price And Availability

Black Titanium Sapphire, Slate Steel, and White Titanium Sapphire are the three colours available for the Garmin Epix Gen 2. The Slate Steel variant costs $899.99 (Rs.67,000), while the Black Titanium Sapphire and White Titanium Sapphire models cost $999.99 (approximately Rs. 74,500).

