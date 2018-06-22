Garmin launches Forerunner 645 Music in India with GPS and more

Garmin has launched its Forerunner 645 Music in India, the model was introduced as its first smartphone which let the user store music for offline listening earlier this year at the CES event. The smartwatch is capable of storing up to 500 songs so that you can connect a Bluetooth headset and enjoy the songs while working out or on the go without even needing your phone. Now the company has launched the smartwatch in India.

The Forerunner 645 Music comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring, advanced running dynamics, performance monitoring tools, connected features and more. Design wise the smartwatch comes with a metal bezel chemically strengthened glass. User has the option of changing the bands of the smartwatch. Training status automatically evaluates previous exercise and fitness levels to let athletes know if they are training productively, peaking or overreaching.

The Forerunner 645 Music sport a 1.2-inch sunlight-visible with the resolution of 240 x 240 pixels, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) always-on Garmin Chroma Display with chemically strengthened glass. It also offers Bluetooth Smart and ANT+, Compatible with Android and iPhone.

Music is the most highlighted feature of this fitness band it is capable of storing up to 500 songs to your watch, and connect with Bluetooth headphones (sold separately) for phone-free listening. It syncs music from select streaming services for offline listening.

The Forerunner 645 Music uses wrist-based heart rate to offer performance monitoring features, including evaluating your current training status. The smartwatch comes with the 5 ATM certification for water resistant. The company claims that the Forerunner 645 Music gives a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and 5 hours in GPS mode with music.

The Forerunner 645 Music will be available in only two color variant a black or cerise band. In India, the smartwatch will come with a price tag of Rs. 39,990 from Amazon.in, you can also purchase it from Garmin online store and Paytm mall.

The smartwatch seems to be good enough but just for a music feature, the price seems to be going high. However, there are many other brands in the market who offers such features at a cheaper price.

