Honor Band 4 likely to go on sale in India from December 24 via Amazon

Late last month, an event was hosted in India to launch the Honor 8C smartphone and the Honor Band 4 in the country. While the smartphone was launched and went on sale, the pricing and availability of the latest generation fitness band were not revealed. Now, a recent report has revealed these details but an official confirmation is awaited.

Honor Band 4 is the latest generation fitness band from the company. It is the successor to the Honor Band 3, which is available in the country for Rs. 2,499. As per a recent report by MySmartPrice, the Band 4 will go on sale in India on December 24 as an Amazon exclusive. The report cites a slip by Amazon customer support with the launch date of the latest fitness tracker from the brand. However, there is no word regarding the pricing of this wearable for now.

In addition to this, Amazon India has hosted a 'Notify Me' page, which is live now. Though this page does not reveal the pricing or availability details of the Band 4, it looks like its launch is nearing. Going by the speculations, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 3,000. If this fitness band is priced under Rs. 3,000, we can expect it to be a direct rival to the Mi Band 3 and other affordable fitness bands in the market.

Honor Band 4 features

Honor Band 4 is likely to be a stiff challenger to the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, which was launched recently in India. The Honor fitness band flaunts a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Notably, it is the first wearable device from Honor to arrive with a color display.

The Band 4 comes with necessary features such as Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, water resistance up to 50 meters, activity tracking, PPG heart rate sensor, infrared sensor and sleep monitor. There is a capacious battery touted to deliver up to 14 days of backup on a single charge.