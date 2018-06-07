Honor launched Clear Headphones with real-time heart rate detection

Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched its Honor Play and the new Honor 9i smartphones, but that is not it the company has also introduced a new Clear Headphones. This is the world's first ever headphones to come with sensors for real-time heart-rate detection.

The headphones also train the user to relax by analysing the stress level by HRV (Heart Rate Variability) algorithm. It is also certified for Hi-Res audio playback. The real-time heart rate is measured by the help of optical heart rate monitor, which is located on the right earbud.

The company claims that the heart rate monitoring will work with the Huawei and Honor smartphones. It will also work on other Android smartphones but only with Huawei's Health app. The heart rate index is developed with the Institute of Psychology, in Chinese Academy of Sciences to quickly access the users' psychological stress level and output the corresponding heart rate index.

Moreover, the earbuds are made of a soft and skin friendly material which offers all-day comfort. The headphones come with ear fins and ear tips in three different sizes. It also has a MEMS microphone along with in-line music and volume controllers.

The Honor Clear Headphones will be available only in one colour which is White. It comes with a price tag of 129 yuan (US$ 20 / Rs. 1350 approx) and will be available from June 7th in China.

While talking about the Honor 9i the smartphone comes with a 5.84-inch display with a notch. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0. the device is already up for pre-order in China. The smartphone is equipped with a 1.7GHz octa-core Kirin 659 processor that is teamed up with MaliT830-MP2 GPU and 4GB RAM. The device is available in two storage variants such as 64GB and 128GB, which can be expanded up to a whopping 256GB using a microSD card as there is a hybrid dual SIM slot.

This camera module comprises of a 13MP primary camera with LED flash and a secondary 2MP sensor. This way, the camera can capture shots with bokeh effect. There is a 16MP selfie camera at the front of the device.

The connectivity aspects include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. The device gets the power from a 3000mAh battery, which can render a decent backup to the smartphone.

