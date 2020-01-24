Huawei Band 4 Launched In India: Price, Features, And Availability

Huawei Band 4 Launched

The ‘Notify Me' page for the band is live on Flipkart now. However, we still don't know when the first sale will go live in the country.

Going into the features, the new fitness band packs a 0.96-inch color display with a resolution of 80 x 160 pixels. Some of its designs are quite similar to that of the Honor Band i5. The Huawei Band 4 weighs 24 grams and measures 56 x 18.5 x 12.5mm. Like all smart bands today, Huawei Band 4 provides alerts and notifications on-the-go.

Huawei Band 4 Features

More interestingly, the Huawei Band 4 packs nine exercise modes like cycling, running, walking, rowing, and more. It also offers 24 X 7 heart rate monitoring with a special optical heart rate sensor, packed under the hood. The fit band includes six types of sleep disorder diagnosis with its in-built Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology.

One of the key features of any fitness tracker is the battery. The Huawei Band 4 comes with a 91mAh battery that lasts up to nine days on a single charge. Huawei has also introduced support for on-the-go charging, which means the fitness band can be charged via a power bank directly surpassing the need for a cable or charging dock.

Huawei Band 4 Availability

Since it doesn't require any cables to charge, it can directly be plugged to a power source just like the Honor Band 5i. Other details include the Apollo 3 microprocessor under the hood that powers the Huawei Band 4. The fitness tracker is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or higher. Apple users will need iOS 9.0 version or higher.

Although the Huawei Band 4 is launched in India, its availability and sale details haven't been disclosed yet. As mentioned earlier, it's priced Rs. 1,999. Interested buyers can click on ‘Notify Me' and Flipkart for the first sale update.