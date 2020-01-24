ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei Band 4 Launched In India: Price, Features, And Availability

    By
    |

    Huawei Band 4, which was launched in China a couple of months ago, has finally made its way to the Indian market. The new Huawei fitness tracker is priced at Rs. 1,999 and comes in a single Graphite Black color. The Huawei Band 4 packs 5ATM water resistance and sleep disorder diagnosis.

    Huawei Band 4 Launched
     

    Huawei Band 4 Launched

    The ‘Notify Me' page for the band is live on Flipkart now. However, we still don't know when the first sale will go live in the country.

    Huawei Band 4

    Going into the features, the new fitness band packs a 0.96-inch color display with a resolution of 80 x 160 pixels. Some of its designs are quite similar to that of the Honor Band i5. The Huawei Band 4 weighs 24 grams and measures 56 x 18.5 x 12.5mm. Like all smart bands today, Huawei Band 4 provides alerts and notifications on-the-go.

    Huawei Band 4 Features
     

    Huawei Band 4 Features

    More interestingly, the Huawei Band 4 packs nine exercise modes like cycling, running, walking, rowing, and more. It also offers 24 X 7 heart rate monitoring with a special optical heart rate sensor, packed under the hood. The fit band includes six types of sleep disorder diagnosis with its in-built Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology.

    One of the key features of any fitness tracker is the battery. The Huawei Band 4 comes with a 91mAh battery that lasts up to nine days on a single charge. Huawei has also introduced support for on-the-go charging, which means the fitness band can be charged via a power bank directly surpassing the need for a cable or charging dock.

    Huawei Band 4 Availability

    Huawei Band 4 Availability

    Since it doesn't require any cables to charge, it can directly be plugged to a power source just like the Honor Band 5i. Other details include the Apollo 3 microprocessor under the hood that powers the Huawei Band 4. The fitness tracker is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or higher. Apple users will need iOS 9.0 version or higher.

    Although the Huawei Band 4 is launched in India, its availability and sale details haven't been disclosed yet. As mentioned earlier, it's priced Rs. 1,999. Interested buyers can click on ‘Notify Me' and Flipkart for the first sale update.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news huawei accessories

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue