    Huawei To Launch New Smart Glasses To Complement P40 Smartphone Series

    Huawei recently launched its flagship Huawei P40 series alongside a couple of other launches. Besides, the company has collaborated with Gentle Monster, a South Korean luxury brand to bring out a new pair of smart glasses, which is expected to be compatible with the new smartphone series.

    This isn't the first time Huawei is venturing into wearable technology as it launched similar smart glasses last year. A similar collaboration had brought out the first pair of smart glasses from the Chinese firm. Incidentally, Huawei announced the first pair of smart glasses at the launch of the Huawei P30 series.

    Huawei and Gentle Monster previously collaborated for the GENTLE MONSTER X HUAWEI smartwatch along with two sunglasses and three optical glasses launched in March 2019.

    From the looks of it, the new Huawei smart glasses are a noteworthy upgrade from their predecessor. Huawei might make smart glasses a tradition and launch it alongside its flagship devices, but it's hard to be certain right now.

    Huawei has now launched the new Spring and Summer 2020 collection for eyewear. This time, it comes with two new styles labeled as the Smart MY MA 01 and the Smart HER 01. The Huawei Smart MY MA 01 features a round pair of glasses and the Smart HER 01 comes with large square-shaped glasses.

    Huawei noted that the new pair of smart glasses adopts the new FLATBA lens inlay technology with the new frame and the edge lens to create a syncing fit. The idea is to provide a stylish look at the same time the give users the features of a smart eyewear.

    The new Huawei smart glasses come with support for receiving and ending calls. Users can also play and pause music with the dual speakers embedded in the frame of the smart glass. There's also a microphone with an AI-powered speech noise reduction technology.

    Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 17:24 [IST]
