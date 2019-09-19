Huawei Watch GT 2 Unveiled With 14 Days Battery Life News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch was announced officially along with the latest generation flagship smartphone in the Mate 30 series. It is the sequel to the Watch GT, which was launched back in 2018 alongside the yesteryear model Mate 20 Pro. In addition to the latest generation smartwatch, the company also revealed the pricing of the FreeBuds 3 truly wireless earbuds announced at the IFA 2019.

The Watch GT 2 features the company's in-house Kirin A1 chipset along with up to 50 meters of water resistance and dual-mode Bluetooth 5.1 for a stable connection. It comes in two models - 42mm with a 20mm strap and 46mm with a 22mm strap.

The latest generation model comes with several notable improvements over its predecessor. It has a 3D glass uni-surface, two side-mounted control buttons, Bluetooth calling from up to 150 meters and more.

Huawei Watch GT 2 - An Overview

Huawei Watch GT 2 flaunts a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels in the 42mm model and 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels in the 46mm model. Both the variants use a Kirin A1 chipset, gyro sensor, air pressure sensor, geomagnetic sensor, dual-mode Bluetooth 5.1, and an optical heart rate sensor.

As mentioned above, the new Huawei smartwatch comes with support for 5ATM of water resistance up to 50 meters, an upgraded 445mAh battery and the ability to track 15 workout modes and 10 training modes for running. There is a real-time, underwater heart rate monitoring, and stress monitoring too. Furthermore, the GT Watch 2 comes with an ultra-long battery life of up to 14 days. Even on GPS mode, it is likely to last up to 30 hours on a full charge.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Price

Huawei Watch GT 2 42mm and 46mm versions are priced at 229 euros (approx. Rs. 18,000) and 249 euros (approx. Rs. 19,500) respectively. Both the variants will be available for purchase starting from October this year.

What We Think

Huawei Watch GT 2 comes with notable improvements including long-lasting battery life and Bluetooth calling of up to 150 meters. In fact, the company compared it with the Apple Watch Series 4 at the launch. Only a real-life performance can let us know how well it performs.

