Huawei Watch GT 2e Officially Launched For Rs. 11,990 In India

Huawei Watch GT 2e is finally available in India for pre-orders from May 15 on Amazon and Flipkart. The latest smartwatch from Huawei boasts a rugged design and a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED screen, giving this watch a premium look powered by Huawei's Kirin A1 custom chipset.

The smartwatch sells for Rs. 11,990 and as a launch offer, the brand is giving away the AM61 Bluetooth Earphones worth Rs. 3,990 for free for those who pre-order/purchase on Amazon and Flipkart users have to pay Re. 1 for the same wireless earphone for those who make a purchase between May 15th and May 21st. Similarly, users can also avail 6-months no-cost EMI on both Amazon and Flipkart and this offer is valid from May 15th to May 28th.

Compared to the European pricing, the Huawei Watch GT 2e is priced aggressively in India and this could be a great looking smartwatch for the younger audience. When combined with the free earphone deal, the smartwatch offers an extensive value-for-money proposition, which brings down the price of the watch to Rs. 8,000.

Huawei Watch GT 2e Features

For fitness freaks, the Huawei Watch GT 2e offers up to 100 workout modes and the built-in SpO2 sensor will help users to measure an accurate saturation percentage of oxygen in the blood. The Huawei Watch GT 2e also has 15 professional workout modes, including eight outdoor and seven indoor activities.

The frame of the watch is made using metal, and it is surrounded by a soft strap. The watch comes in various color options, including Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green, and Icy White. An important aspect of the Huawei Watch GT 2e is the battery life, on a single charge the watch can last up to two weeks and it can be used with an Android or iOS device.

The watch does have additional features like a real-time heart-rate monitoring system powered by the Truseen 3.5 heart rate monitoring technology and the watch can also manage user's stress and sleep pattern using TruRelex and Trusleep 2.0 technology.

