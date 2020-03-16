ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Infinix Band 5 Gets Price Cut In India, Available For Rs. 1,499

    By
    |

    Back in November last year, Infinix launched a new fitness band dubbed Infinix Band 5. It is the successor of the XBand 3 that went official earlier in 2019. Now, the upgraded model seems to have received a price cut in India. This price cut makes the wearable device from Infinix even more affordable.

    Infinix Band 5 Gets Price Cut In India, Available For Rs. 1,499

     

    Infinix Band 5 Price Cut

    Well, the Hong Kong-based brand has slashed the pricing of the Infinix Band 5 by Rs. 300. Launched for Rs. 1,799, this wearable is now priced at Rs. 1,499 after the price cut. The fitness band is available at the discounted pricing via the online retailer Flipkart.

    Besides the price cut, there are some attractive offers that will take the cost of the Infinix Band 5 even lower. If you choose the buy the wearable using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, then you will get a flat cashback of Rs. 50. Notably, this is applicable for the first time RuPay debit card transactions. Even Axis Bank credit card users will get a 5% discount.

    Infinix Band 5 Specifications

    Infinix Band 5 features a 0.96-inch LCD display, an IP67 waterproof rating, and support for continuous heart rate monitoring. This fitness tracker comes with sport tracking features to track the number of steps, heart rate, hours of sleep, and calories burnt among others. The details can be accessed via the Infinix Life2.0 app, which you can download in the paired smartphone to know the metrics as and when you want.

    A 90mAh battery powers the fitness tracker and the company touts that this battery can last up to seven days and a standby time of 23 days on a single charge. Like the other fitness bands, the Infinix Band 5 comes with support for notifications for text, calls, social media updates, and Whatsapp among others. There are features such as the search for the phone, weather forecast, and alarm reminder. Notably, the Infinix Band 5 will be compatible with devices that run Android and iOS platforms with Bluetooth 4.0.

     

    What We Think

    Given that the Infinix Band 5 has received a price cut that takes its price down to Rs. 1,499, the device has received a better positioning in the affordable wearable market segment in the country. And, will post a tougher competition against rivals in the pricing segment.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: infinix news accessories wearables
    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 10:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X