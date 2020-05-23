ENGLISH

    Mi Band 5 Might Launch With Alexa Integration And Other Improvements

    By
    |

    Xiaomi's Mi Band series of fitness trackers are known to offer a great set of features at affordable prices. With every generation, these bands are getting better in functionality and also gains some additional features. According to a report from TizenHelp, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Band 5 (XMSH11HM) is likely to adopt a collection of new features, and here are the details.

    Mi Band 5 Might Launch With Alexa Integration And Other Improvements

     

    To begin with the display, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is said to possess a bigger display when compared to its predecessor -- the Mi Band 4. In select markets, there will also be a high-end version of the Mi Band 5 with support for NFC for contactless payment. However, just like the Mi Band 4, the Indian version of the Mi Band 5 might come sans the NFC support, possibly to cut the cost.

    When compared to the previous generation Mi Band, the upcoming model will get new hardware that offers additional capabilities. For the first time, the Mi Band 5 is said to include a SpO2 sensor to measure the blood oxygen level in real-time.

    It is also said that the Band 5 will have Alexa integration. Besides, the fitness tracker will also be capable of tracking the menstrual cycle. A software-based feature named Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) is said to offer additional health-related information based on the heart-rate data. Depending on the activity, the Band will also give out scores at the end of the day, encouraging the user to reach certain goals.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Expected Launch Date And Pricing

    The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is likely to launch in August at least in China and the band will make its way to markets like India in the subsequent months. Considering the price of the Mi Band 4 in India, the Mi Band 5 is likely to cost around Rs. 2,500.

    Source

    Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 12:10 [IST]
