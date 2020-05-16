Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Spotted On NCC Database, Mi Band 4C Also On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We are in the second quarter of the year and it is time to see the unveiling of the Mi Band 5, which is the sequel to the Mi Band 4 launched last year. Now, Huami has disclosed that the next-generation fitness band from Xiaomi is all set to be launched sometime in the second half of 2020. Backing this claim, the device has been certified by the Taiwanese regulatory certification database NCC.

Besides this, another fitness band from Xiaomi, the Mi Band 4C has been spotted on the Indonesia Telecom site. This device appears to be a variant of the Mi Band 4 and is seen to carry the model number HMSH01GE.

Notably, this is the same model number as that of the Redmi Band that went official in China recently making us believe that it could be launched with the Mi Band 4C moniker in select markets. The other details of this upcoming smart band are yet to be revealed by the company.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 NCC Listing

Well, the certification database does not reveal the name Mi Band 5 but it appears to carry the model number XMSH10HM notes a post on Mi Community. Notably, the Mi Band 4 was also spotted at the NCC database carrying a similar model number, XMSH07HM before its launch in mid-2019. And, its predecessor that went official in 2018, the Mi Band 3 has the model number XMSH05HM, which makes us believe that this new device is the Mi Band 5.

What To Expect

Recently, the leaked live images of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 showed that the device could feature a relatively bigger display than its predecessor. It is said to arrive with a 1.2-inch OLED color display while the Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch OLED display. And, reports reveal that the Mi Band 5 could feature NFC connectivity in the global variant that hints at support for contactless payments. And, it might let users make payments via Google Pay directly from the accessory.

The previous reports have revealed that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could be priced at $25 (approx. Rs. 1,800) in its home market China and relatively more expensive in the global markets. AS of now, this is just a speculation and we cannot expect more details to be revealed by the company.

