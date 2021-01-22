Mi Watch Lite BIS Listing Suggests Imminent Launch In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Watch Lite globally back in December last year. Now, it looks like this smartwatch is all set to be launched in India sometime soon. Well, the Mi Watch Lite has been spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification database hinting that its India launch could be imminent.

Mi Watch Lite BIS Listing

As per the BIS certification listing spotted by Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma, the Mi Watch Lite could be the rebranded variant of the Redmi Watch. We say so as the BIS listing of the Mi Watch Lite lists it as Redmi hinting that it could be a rebranded Redmi Watch in the country.

Besides its moniker, the Mi Watch Lite's certification listing hints that the smartwatch could arrive in multiple color options - Pink, Ivory, Black, Olive and Navy Blue for the strap. However, the listing does not reveal any further details regarding this smartwatch from Xiaomi.

Mi Watch Lite: Expected Specs, Price

As the Mi Watch Lite is the rebranded variant of the Redmi Watch, we can expect it to carry similar specifications. Also, it could be priced more or less similar to the Redmi counterpart.

Going by the same, the Mi Watch Lite will arrive with a 1.4-inch square LCD display with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. It will have 11 sports modes including indoor cycling, walking, open water swimming, cricket, and more. The wearable will have 5ATM water resistance, which will let it last up to 50 meters of under. Also, there will be support for heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and guided breathing exercises.

Xiaomi's Mi Watch Lite will get the power from a 230mAh battery that can last up to nine days on a typical usage and up to 10 hours in continuous GPS mode. The smartwatch battery can be charged completely in just two hours. Furthermore, there are over 120 watch face options, notification support for weather, music playback, calls and messages. This smartwatch will be compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

When it comes to the expected pricing, the Mi Watch Lite costs CNY 299 (approx. Rs. 3,400) in China and we can expect it to be priced similarly in India as well.

