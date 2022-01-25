Just In
Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz India Launch Slated For February 2; Bluetooth Calling, SpO2 Sensor Confirmed
Noise has launched several smartwatches in the country lately. Now, the brand is all set to launch another watch named the ColorFit Icon Buzz in India. The key highlight of the upcoming smartwatch will be Bluetooth calling support. The watch has been listed on Amazon to reveal the design and features of the ColorFit Icon Buzz. The Amazon listing has also confirmed the launch date of the upcoming watch.
Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz India Launch On Feb 2
The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz is launching on February 2 (at 2 PM) in the country. It will be available for purchase via Amazon and the company's official site. Further, the watch is confirmed to come in four distinct color options namely - Jet Black, Silver Grey, Midnight Gold, and Olive Gold.
Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Features We Know So Far
The Amazon listing has confirmed that the Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will feature a square-shaped 1.69-inch LCD display and a crown button on the side. The watch will come with built-in games, a sleep tracker, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and a blood-oxygen sensor (SpO2). The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch will allow receiving or declining any call directly from your wrist.
Also, the watch will support the voice assistant feature. Other features like battery life and sports modes are still under wraps. However, one can safely assume the Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will offer multiple watch faces, IP rating, and so on. Besides, we expect that Amazon will keep updating the microsite with other details in the coming days.
Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Expected Price In India
As of now, the pricing of the watch is still unknown. Since the watch will offer high-end features like Bluetooth calling and voice assistant, this means it will come under Rs. 5,000 range. The watch is expected to compete with smartwatches like the Fire-Boltt Almighty and the Portronics Kronos Y1.
Both watches are available under Rs. 5,000 segment and come with Bluetooth calling support. However, the Fire-Boltt Almighty sports an AMOLED display where the upcoming Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz watch might lag behind.
