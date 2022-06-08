Noise Unveils Budget Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling: Check Price & Features News oi-Rohit Arora

Noise has added another budget wearable to its product portfolio- Colorfit Pulse Buzz. It is a Bluetooth calling smartwatch with 60 sports modes, 150+ customizable and cloud-hosted watch faces. The smartwatch flaunts a 1.69 TFT LCD and comes with a promise of seven-day battery life on a full charge. Priced at Rs. 3,999, the budget wearable is currently selling at a special discounted price of Rs. 2,499 on the company's official website.

Bluetooth Calling is a widely popular feature among price-conscious wearable buyers. It works seamlessly in the mid-range and premium smartwatches but is quite difficult to implement on budget wearables, especially smartwatches priced under Rs. 5,000. A dedicated chip is required to implement the feature, which increases the overall cost of the product.

We have tested some budget smartwatches with the calling functionality but none impressed us with the real-life performance.

Noise Colorfit Pulse Features

In addition to 60 sports modes, the budget wearable comes equipped with several health-tracking features, such as continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for blood oxygen level tracking, female cycle tracking, and sleep monitoring. But what makes the budget wearable special is the Bluetooth Calling functionality.

Moving on, similar to most wearable manufacturers, Noise also offers a companion smartphone app to let users track their fitness progress with a complete health report and performance assessment. You can download the 'NoiseFit Prime App' on your Android device to pair the wearable.

Noise's new budget wearable features an IP68-rated body making the Noise Pulse Buzz resistant to water; however, it is worth mentioning that there are budget wearables with the better 5ATM rating that offers better protection from water damage.

All in all, the new budget wearable seems to bring a good spec-sheet but it is the Bluetooth calling feature that makes all the difference. We are eager to test the real-life performance of the calling feature on Noise wearables. The brand was trying to implement the Bluetooth calling feature in its wearables for some time and finally, it's functional on some of its products.

The Noise Pulse Buzz smartwatch will be available in five colours, Rose Pink, Jet Black, Olive Green, Champagne Grey, and Electric Blue. You can purchase the Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz from Amazon and gonoise.com from today onwards.

