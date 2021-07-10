Noise ColorFit Ultra With SpO2 Sensor, 60 Sports Modes Launching On July 16; Features, Price, And Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Noise recently launched the ColorFit Qube smartwatch in the country. Now, the brand is prepping up to launch another smartwatch named the ColorFit Ultra. The launch date has been confirmed for July 16. The watch can be purchased on the same day of its launch starting at 10 AM via Amazon India. Besides, the design and features of the Noise ColorFit Ultra have also been revealed via the Amazon microsite.

Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch: What We Know So Far

As per the Amazon microsite, the Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch will come with a 1.75-inch HD touch TruView display with a 320×385 pixels resolution. It will be equipped with a total of 60 sports modes such as indoor sports, baseball, basketball, badminton, ballet, Zumba, yoga, and more. The watch is said to offer up to 9-days battery life; however, the battery capacity is still unknown.

Besides, there will be 100+ watch faces and the watch will also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. You will also get a SpO2 sensor to know the oxygen saturation level in your blood, a 24×7 heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, REM & sleep monitoring, and a menstrual cycle tracker.

Additionally, the Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch will also allow replying to messages and calls. It will also give you Stock market updates via OTA update. The watch will be available in three color options and can be accessed via the NoiseFit app. Apart from this nothing much is known about the Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch. We expect the Amazon microsite will update more details in the coming days.

Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch Expected Features In India

As of now, the price is still unknown. Considering the features, we expect the watch will come at around Rs. 5,000. However, we will request you to take this with a pinch of salt. Like other Noise smartwatches, the ColorFit Ultra smartwatch is also expected to get a special price tag at the first sale.

Further, features like the SpO2 sensor, calls, and SMS quick reply feature can be best-selling points for the upcoming Noise smartwatch. It remains to be seen whether the Noise ColorFit Ultra will include an in-built GPS sensor or not.

