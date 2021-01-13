Just In
OnePlus Band Goes On Sale Today For Rs. 2,499: Should You Buy?
Those looking for a fitness band have something new to check out in the market. The OnePlus Band that debuted a couple of days earlier will be going on sale starting today, January 13. The new fitness band features an AMOLED display, up to 14 days of battery, IP68 rating, and much more.
OnePlus Band Sale Details
The OnePlus Band will cost you Rs. 2,499 and will be available at select outlets. Buyers can order online via Amazon or the official OnePlus India site. The fitness band will be available at the OnePlus retail outlets as well, though the precise date hasn't been announced yet. Additionally, buyers can check out varied color bands for the tracker, which will cost Rs. 399.
OnePlus Band Features
The OnePlus fitness tracker features a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen with a 126 x 294-pixel resolution. It has a highly durable body with 5ATM sweat resistance and IP68 water resistance support.
Also, there are several in-built exercise modes like Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, and Free Training. The OnePlus Band users can access notifications, music playback controls, stopwatch, camera shutter controls, weather, and other such features.
Additionally, the OnePlus Band comes with the Zen Mode feature that syncs seamlessly with the OnePlus smartphones. The band links with smartphones via Bluetooth 5.0 and can be charged via the USB Type-A powered charging dongle.
As a typical fitness band, there are several sensors onboard the OnePlus Band. These include the blood oxygen sensor, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, motor sensor for tracking steps, accelerometer, and so on. However, the OnePlus Band could improve its battery performance, which now delivers up to 14 days on a single charge.
OnePlus Band: Should You Buy?
OnePlus has aggressively priced the Band to compete with the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. Several features make the OnePlus Band a worthy choice, including the design, AMOLED display, IP68, 5ATM rating, and much more. If you already have an OnePlus smartphone, getting the OnePlus Band would make a good choice.
