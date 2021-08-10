Just In
OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition India Launch Tipped; What To Expect?
Harry Potter fans, OnePlus has something in store for you! The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition is tipped to make its way to the Indian market in the coming weeks. Looking back, the smartwatch special edition was released back in March and packs six watch faces that represent the houses at Hogwarts along with the school logo and seal.
OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition India Release
The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition is currently available in limited markets. Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal with 91Mobiles has revealed that the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will make its way to the Indian market in the coming weeks. However, the precise launch date wasn't mentioned. That said, the tipster says OnePlus will begin teasing the special edition smartwatch soon.
OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Price In India (Expected)
Looking back, the original OnePlus Watch debuted for Rs. 14,999 in the Indian market. The company also launched the OnePlus Watched Cobalt Limited Edition, priced at Rs. 19,999. Now, the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will be coming soon. The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition price could fall anywhere between the aforementioned price tags or it could be the same as the original OnePlus Watch.
OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Features
Since the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition has debuted, we have an idea of what it offers. The Harry Potter edition smartwatch will include six exclusive watch faces, which are Hogwarts, Hogwarts Seal, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. The watch faces with the house names will include the house flag and its color.
Apart from this, most of the specs of the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will remain the same or the original model. It will still pack a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with HD resolution. it will run RTOS based on Android OS. The same 402 mAh battery will appear on the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition, which claims to last up to 14 days.
OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition: Should You Buy?
The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition is surely exciting for Harry Potter fans and could make a perfect gifting idea. It packs all the features of a typical smartwatch, including microphone, speaker, and call support, with the special watch faces, making it a good choice to get when it launches here.
