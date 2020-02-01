Puma Smartwatch With TRAC App Launched For Rs. 19,995 In India News oi-Vivek

Puma -- the footwear, apparel, and accessories brand has officially entered into the smartwatch business with the launch of the Puma Smartwatch (PT9100) in India. The company has partnered with Fossil Group to design and develop the smartwatch based on Android WearOS.

Puma Smartwatch Design And Aesthetics

The overall fit and finish of the product do resemble some of the premium accessories that Puma has produced. There are a lot of details that differentiate the Puma Smartwatch from the rest. The watch crown has a small Puma logo, which is very low-key but it does serve the purpose.

The strap is made using strap silicon, which should be skin-friendly and likely to last longer than a leather strap, especially for those who exercise a lot. Like some of the Fossil smartwatches, the straps on the Puma Smartwatch can easily be interchanged.

Puma Smartwatch Features

Just like any smartwatches, the Puma Smartwatch does support various activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, fast charging, and GPS based navigation. The watch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor with half a GB of RAM and 4GB of ROM.

It comes with a circular 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a native resolution of 390 x 390 with a water-resistant certification of up to 50M. The watch can be paired with the Google Fit app on both Android and iOS devices. Having a dedicated GPS sensor will allow the watch to accurately measure activities like rowing, spinning, and running/jogging and it also comes with Puma's own TRAC app for measuring your running pattern accurately.

The Puma Smartwatch can directly show the notifications and also features on the option to receive/reject a call and control music playback natively from the smartwatch. The watch comes with a built-in NFC chip, which can be used to make payments via the Google Pay app. Puma states that its smartwatch can last up to 2 days on a single charge and the battery can be fully charged in two hours using the charging cradle.

Price And Availability

The Puma Smartwatch will be available in India from January 31st via Flipkart for Rs. 19,995 and the watch comes in yellow, white, and black colors.

Best Mobiles in India