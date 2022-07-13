Just In
Realme Buds Air 3 Neo With 10mm Drivers, 30-Hours Battery Life Launched; Coming To India?
Realme Buds Air 3 Neo wireless earbuds have been launched in China. The audio accessory was introduced alongside the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition smartphone in the country. The Realme Buds Air 3 has arrived as the successor to the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo. The latest offering has a slightly different design and improved battery life.
Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Specifications, Features
The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo sports a stem design, just like the Buds Air 3 and the Buds Air Neo. Its predecessor, the Buds Air 2 Neo doesn't have any stems. The wearable comes with Dolby Atmos-powered 3D surround sound for a more immersive media experience. However, there's no support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The accessory does carry support for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).
The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo has 10mm drivers, up to 88ms low latency mode for a smooth gaming audio experience, and touch gesture controls. The wearable is also IPX5 certified for splash resistance. The audio accessory has Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and supports most smartphones and tablets, apart from other computing devices. The earbuds offer seven hours of standalone music playback and up to 30 hours with the charging case.
Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Pricing, Availability
The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo has been priced at CNY 149, which roughly translates into Rs. 1,760. The wearable will be available in two color variants - Streamer White and Starry Night Blue. The device is available to pre-order in China and will be going on sale from July 19.
Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Coming to India?
Realme sells a lot of wireless audio accessories in India. The brand offers the Realme Buds Air 3 for Rs. 3,999, the Buds Air 2 for Rs. 3,299, Buds Air Pro for Rs. 4,999, Buds Q2 for Rs. 1,999, and more. So the company is likely to launch the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo in the Indian market in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, Realme is all set to launch the Realme Pad X tablet in India in the near future. The company's vice president Madhav Sheth has already started teasing features of the upcoming slate in the country. More details on the same are expected to be revealed in the coming days, so stay tuned.
