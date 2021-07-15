Just In
- 7 min ago 73% People Still Getting Spam Messages, Calls Despite Opting TRAI's DND
- 28 min ago Instagram Gets Two-Step Verification With New Security Check Feature; How To Use
- 55 min ago Redmi 10 Visits FCC, Tipped To Flaunt 50MP Camera Lens
- 1 hr ago PUBG Mobile Lite Redeem Codes Today Brings Legendary Outfits, AKM Glacier Skin, More
Don't Miss
- News PM Modi arrives in Varanasi; Lauds Kashi's fight against coronavirus
- Sports Tokyo 2020: Opening ceremony might be attended by less than 1000 VIPs in person: Reports
- Movies Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Dance Together On Laal Singh Chaddha Sets In Ladakh Days After Announcing Divorce
- Finance L&T Technology Stock Hits New 52-Week High On Robust Q1 Earnings
- Education World Youth Skills Day 2021: History, Significance, Theme And All About This Day
- Automobiles Audi e-tron Service & Ownership Plans Revealed: Extended Warranty & Buyback Scheme Available
- Lifestyle Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Class 12 Indian Student Kashish Lakra Youngest To Qualify For Summer Paralympic Games
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Telangana In July
Realme Watch 2 Pro With 100+ Watch Faces Launching On July 23 In India
Realme is all set to expand its wearable portfolio in the country. Recently, the launch of the Realme Watch 2 Pro has been teased by a moderator on Realme's forum. Now, the Amazon microsite has revealed the launch date of the Realme Watch 2 Pro which has been set for July 23 a 12:30 PM. However, there is no info on whether the brand will host any launch event or silently it will be listed on the e-commerce site.
The watch is also expected to go on sale during the Amazon Prime Days sale. To recall, the Realme Watch 2 Pro was originally launched back in May alongside the Realme Buds Wireless 2 and the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker.
Realme Watch 2 Pro Features
The Realme Watch 2 Pro has a 1.75-inch touch color display in a rectangular shape that offers 320x385 pixels resolution and 600 nits peak brightness. It has GPS support and a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, and a heart rate sensor. The Realme Watch 2 Pro supports 100+ watch faces and over 90 sports modes including football, basketball, cricket, yoga, outdoor running, walking, and others.
In terms of battery, the Realme Watch 2 Pro has a 390 mAh battery that claims to last up to 14 days on a single charge. Besides, the watch also supports smart notifications, alarms, breath control, set reminders, and so on. It can be accessed via the Realme Link app by Bluetooth v5 connectivity. Lastly, the Watch 2 Pro is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.
Realme Watch 2 Pro In India
Considering the price of the international variant, the watch is expected to fall under Rs. 5,000 segment. It will be available in Metallic Silver and Silver Grey color options. If the expected price appears to be true, the Realme Watch can be a good pick with a 14-day battery, GPS support, and so on.
Further, the Realme Watch 2 Pro is believed to compete against the recently launched Noise ColorFit Ultra which is priced at Rs. 4,499. However, the Noise watch comes with a calls or SMS reply feature which is missing in the Realme Watch 2 Pro.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
17,663
-
1,12,049
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146