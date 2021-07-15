Realme Watch 2 Pro With 100+ Watch Faces Launching On July 23 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to expand its wearable portfolio in the country. Recently, the launch of the Realme Watch 2 Pro has been teased by a moderator on Realme's forum. Now, the Amazon microsite has revealed the launch date of the Realme Watch 2 Pro which has been set for July 23 a 12:30 PM. However, there is no info on whether the brand will host any launch event or silently it will be listed on the e-commerce site.

The watch is also expected to go on sale during the Amazon Prime Days sale. To recall, the Realme Watch 2 Pro was originally launched back in May alongside the Realme Buds Wireless 2 and the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Features

The Realme Watch 2 Pro has a 1.75-inch touch color display in a rectangular shape that offers 320x385 pixels resolution and 600 nits peak brightness. It has GPS support and a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, and a heart rate sensor. The Realme Watch 2 Pro supports 100+ watch faces and over 90 sports modes including football, basketball, cricket, yoga, outdoor running, walking, and others.

In terms of battery, the Realme Watch 2 Pro has a 390 mAh battery that claims to last up to 14 days on a single charge. Besides, the watch also supports smart notifications, alarms, breath control, set reminders, and so on. It can be accessed via the Realme Link app by Bluetooth v5 connectivity. Lastly, the Watch 2 Pro is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

Realme Watch 2 Pro In India

Considering the price of the international variant, the watch is expected to fall under Rs. 5,000 segment. It will be available in Metallic Silver and Silver Grey color options. If the expected price appears to be true, the Realme Watch can be a good pick with a 14-day battery, GPS support, and so on.

Further, the Realme Watch 2 Pro is believed to compete against the recently launched Noise ColorFit Ultra which is priced at Rs. 4,499. However, the Noise watch comes with a calls or SMS reply feature which is missing in the Realme Watch 2 Pro.

Best Mobiles in India