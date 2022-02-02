Just In
- 13 min ago Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 Review: Great Audio Companion On A Budget
- 25 min ago Boat Immortal 700 Headphones Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2,499
- 32 min ago Google To Change Gmail Layout To Integrated View; Switch Between Google Meet, Inbox, Spaces, And More
- 55 min ago Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale: Discounts Offers On Headphones, Speakers, Neckbands, And More
Don't Miss
- Finance Motilal Oswal Recommends Buying This Finance Stock For 20% Upside
- Automobiles Triumph Trident 660 Price Hiked In India: Now Retails At Rs 7.45 Lakh
- Sports IPL 2022 Auction: The costliest players the last 14 auctions and their prices
- Movies Karan Kundrra Wants To Focus On Work & Get Married; Actor Meets Simba Nagpal On Naagin 6 Sets With Tejasswi
- News Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar claims 'maximum votes as CM candidate' amid tussle over CM face
- Education CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021 Released At ctet.nic.in, Raise Objections Till February 4
- Lifestyle Two Years On, India Continues To Fight Against Covid-19 And Variants
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Meghalaya In Winter Of 2022
Realme Watch S100 Tipped To Launch This Month In India; Color Variants Revealed
Realme launched the Realme Watch S and the Watch S Pro back in December 2020. After one year, the brand is gearing up to launch a new watch dubbed the Realme Watch S100 under its S series. However, Realme is yet to confirm the same. The latest development has confirmed the launch timeline and color variants of the upcoming Realme Watch S100.
Realme Watch S100 India Launch Timeline Tipped
MySmartPrice reports, via tipster Mukul Sharma that the upcoming Realme watch will be dubbed as the S100 and it will arrive this month itself in India. Further, the Realme Watch S100 is tipped to come in two color options - black and grey. Apart from this, the report did not reveal any features of the upcoming watch.
Realme Watch S100: What To Expect?
The upcoming Realme Watch S100 is expected to feature a circular dial since, both the Realme Watch S and the Watch S Pro have a round-shaped dial. Both watches of the S series are premium offerings, price starts at Rs. 5,699 in India. So, we expect the Watch S100 will also pack with high-end features.
The Watch S Pro is based on an AMOLED panel and comes with 15 sports modes. It has a 420 mAh battery unit that can last up to 14 days on a single charge. The watch is claimed to detect heart rate every 5 minutes. We expect the Realme Watch S100 will get some similar specs from both the existing models. And if the watch launches this month, the brand will soon start teasing it.
Realme 9 Pro Series India Launch
Besides, Realme will be launching both the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme9 Pro+ smartphones this month. However, the brand did not reveal the launch date yet. However, both are rumored to go official on Feb 16 in the country.
The brand is also expected to launch a new pair of earbuds named the Buds Air 3. So, there is a chance the brand will announce the all products at the same event. However, we will suggest taking it as speculations until Realme confirms anything.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
19,999
-
6,499
-
6,690
-
22,395
-
15,999
-
32,239
-
18,650