Realme Watch S100 Tipped To Launch This Month In India; Color Variants Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme launched the Realme Watch S and the Watch S Pro back in December 2020. After one year, the brand is gearing up to launch a new watch dubbed the Realme Watch S100 under its S series. However, Realme is yet to confirm the same. The latest development has confirmed the launch timeline and color variants of the upcoming Realme Watch S100.

Realme Watch S100 India Launch Timeline Tipped

MySmartPrice reports, via tipster Mukul Sharma that the upcoming Realme watch will be dubbed as the S100 and it will arrive this month itself in India. Further, the Realme Watch S100 is tipped to come in two color options - black and grey. Apart from this, the report did not reveal any features of the upcoming watch.

Realme Watch S100: What To Expect?

The upcoming Realme Watch S100 is expected to feature a circular dial since, both the Realme Watch S and the Watch S Pro have a round-shaped dial. Both watches of the S series are premium offerings, price starts at Rs. 5,699 in India. So, we expect the Watch S100 will also pack with high-end features.

The Watch S Pro is based on an AMOLED panel and comes with 15 sports modes. It has a 420 mAh battery unit that can last up to 14 days on a single charge. The watch is claimed to detect heart rate every 5 minutes. We expect the Realme Watch S100 will get some similar specs from both the existing models. And if the watch launches this month, the brand will soon start teasing it.

Realme 9 Pro Series India Launch

Besides, Realme will be launching both the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme9 Pro+ smartphones this month. However, the brand did not reveal the launch date yet. However, both are rumored to go official on Feb 16 in the country.

The brand is also expected to launch a new pair of earbuds named the Buds Air 3. So, there is a chance the brand will announce the all products at the same event. However, we will suggest taking it as speculations until Realme confirms anything.

