Realme Watch T1 Launch Imminent After Appearing On EEC; 110 Sports Modes, Round Display Tipped

Realme has expanded its product offering for a while now to bring in smartphones, audio accessories, smart TVs, and more. The brand also launched the Realme Watch T1, which is currently available only in China. A few reports claim the Realme Watch T1 will finally arrive in the global market soon.

Realme Watch T1 Launch In India

The Realme Watch T1 debuted back in October 2021 with premium features like several health sensors, sports modes, a circular display, and so on. When the smartwatch launched in China, there was no report or announcement of its European or Indian launch. That's about to change now, suggests a new leak.

The alleged Realme Watch T1 with the model number RMW2103 was spotted on the BIS certification site in India. In the latest news, the smartwatch with the same model number has appeared on the EEC certification website. The new listing was first spotted by tipster Piyush Bhaskar, but it doesn't reveal many details of the Realme smartwatch.

However, it suggests there will be a global release which could happen pretty soon. To note, the Chinese variant of the Realme Watch T1 arrived with the model number RMW2102. Since only the last digit varies in the new certifications, we can expect a few tweaks in the OS for the global variant of the Realme Watch T1.

Realme Watch T1 In India: What To Expect?

The Realme Watch T1 in India could pack similar features as its Chinese counterpart. Looking back, the Realme Watch T1 debuted in China with a 1.3-inch display with 416 x 416 resolution. It includes over 110 sports modes and packs more than 50 watch faces. As a typical smartwatch, it has the usual health sensors like a SpO2 monitor, heart rate tracker, sleep tracker, and so on.

The Realme Watch T1 also includes a 228 mAh battery that claims to last up to a week. Plus, it featured Bluetooth 5.0 with calling support. The Indian smartwatch market has been steadily growing with more players joining in. The Realme Watch T1 could have an upper hand in the premium smartwatch segment that's currently dominated by brands like Amazfit, Fitbit, Garmin, and so on.

