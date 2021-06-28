Samsung Expected To Announce Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 At MWC 2021: Timings, Livestream, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Mobile World Congress 2021 event is all set to start tonight in Barcelona. It is a four-day event that will run till July 1. At the event, tech firms including Google, Samsung, and Intel are going to introduce their upcoming products.

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy MWC event will take place today (June 28) where the brand is expected to introduce the next-gen Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2. Check here how to watch the live stream in India and expected launches at the Galaxy MWC 2021 event.

Samsung Galaxy MWC Event 2021: Livestream, Timings

The Galaxy MWC 2021 Event will start on June 28 at 7:15 pm CET (10:45 pm IST) that will be live-streamed via Samsung's official YouTube channel and the Samsung Newsroom site.

Samsung Galaxy MWC Event 2021: What To Expect?

Samsung said via a blog post that it will be unveiling "its vision for the future of smartwatches" at the event with new opportunities for both developers and users designed to deliver a new era of smartwatch experiences." So, the next-gen Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to be unveiled at the event.

Alongside, the brand is also rumored to bring the Galaxy Buds 2. However, the brand usually announces its products at Galaxy Unpacked event and the MWC Event focuses on upcoming technologies idea. So, it remains to be seen which products will be announced at the event. Besides, Samsung is also gearing up for the Unpacked event on August 3 where the brand is said to launch the next-gen foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2: What We Know So Far

The leaked renders and several certifications have already given us enough information about the upcoming smartwatch. The next-gen watch is said to come in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm and will run Android OS. Other specs might include 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD 810G durability, GPS, and the Gorilla Glass DX+ protection.

Further, the Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to come in black, silver, dark green, and rose gold color options. Further, the watch is also expected to soon come in India as the support page has gone live on the official site.

Coming to the Galaxy Buds 2 which is said to support fast wired and wireless charging. The charging case could pack a 500 mAh battery while the buds will have a 60 mAh battery each. Besides, the next-gen Buds 2 is said to skip ANC or active noise cancellation feature. Besides, it is expected to be available in green, purple, white, and black colors.

