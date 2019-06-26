ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e Fitness Trackers Launched In India

    By
    |

    Earlier this year, Samsung unveiled two fitness trackers - the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e. These wearable devices have been launched in India on Tuesday and are touted to complement your personal wellness efforts. It will track the everyday activities including running, walking, biking, etc.

    Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e Fitness Trackers Launched In India

     

    Samsung has incorporated water resistance as well making these new fitness trackers survive up to 5ATM under water. Besides the fitness features, both these Samsung wearable devices will show alerts, messages, events, weather alerts and alarm. There is a dual-clock watch face to manage your schedule even in a new time zone. And, these fitness trackers keep a watch on your sleep and analyze your sleep pattern.

    Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e Price In India

    Samsung Galaxy Fit has been launched for Rs. 9,990 and comes in two colors - Silver and Black. On the other hand, the Galaxy Fit e is affordable with a price tag of Rs. 2,590 and comes in three colors - Yellow, White and Black. Both the devices will go on sale via Myntra, Flipkart and the official Samsung online store. Also, these fitness trackers can be purchased via multi-brand offline retail stores and Samsung SmartCafe.

    While the Galaxy Fit sale will debut on June 25 via both online offline, the Galaxy Fit e will go on pre-booking from July 1 via Flipkart. The sale on other online and offline platforms will debut on July 19.

    Features And Specifications We Need To Know

    Samsung Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e fitness trackers have necessary sensors including accelerometer, heart rate monitor and gyroscope. It is touted that the fitness trackers will send an alert to your smartphone once your heart rate increases above a predefined value while resting.

    The Galaxy Fit has Auto Workout Tracking feature to track six activities. You can select and customize ten preferred activities from more than 90 workouts on the Samsung Health app. The Galaxy Fit can analyze your sleep patterns with the auto sleep tracking technology. There is Do Not Disturb feature avoids displaying alerts and notifications.

     

    Should You Buy These Samsung Fitness Trackers?

    Given that the Samsung Galaxy Fit is priced at Rs. 9,990 and the Galaxy Fit e is priced at Rs. 2,590, these fitness trackers will compete against the likes of the fitness trackers from other brands including Xiaomi Mi Band 3. There can be a tough competition from the much-awaited Mi Band 4 that has been launched with a color display and improved battery.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
