Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, Buds 2 Price And Color Variants Leak

Speculations regarding the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series are going on for quite some time. It is expected that the company will take the wraps off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy 4 Classic. Recently, we saw the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 sans any bezels.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series is expected to be unveiled along with the flagship Z series smartphones in August. Besides these smartwatches, Samsung is also believed to take the wraps off a pair of truly wireless earbuds at the launch event in August. However, an official confirmation regarding these upcoming products is awaited.

In the meantime, a leak by MySmartPrice has suggested the possible pricing and color options of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 as well ahead of the official announcement. Let's take a look at the leaked pricing below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Price Leak

Talking about the leaked specs, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is believed to arrive in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm. The smaller 40mm variant is said to be priced between 350 euros and 370 euros (approx. Rs. 31,000 and Rs. 32,750). On the other hand, the relatively bigger 44mm variant of the smartwatch could be priced between 380 euros to 400 euros (approx. Rs. 33,500) and Rs. 35,400). The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is likely to arrive in Gold, Green and Silver color options.

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, this smartwatch is said to be launched in two variants - 42mm and 46mm. The 42mm variant is touted to be priced between 470 euros and 500 euros (approx. Rs. 41,600 and Rs. 44,250). Notably, the 46mm variant could be priced between 500 euros and 530 euros (approx. Rs. 44,250 and Rs. 47,000) and come in Silver and Black variants.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price Leak

Lastly, the report also spills the beans about the Galaxy Buds 2 pricing. Going by the same, the truly wireless earbuds could arrive in Black, White, Green and Violet color options. It is said to be priced between 180 euros and 200 euros (approx. Rs. 16,000 and Rs. 17,800).

