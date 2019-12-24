Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G With E-SIM Support Launched In India For Rs. 35,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch 4G were launched in India recently. At the time of its launch, the former did not support 4G LTE connectivity. Now, the company has introduced the 4G variant of the smartwatch in India and it is dubbed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G. This way, Samsung is expanding its 4G smartwatch portfolio in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G has a similar design and specifications as its standard variant. It flaunts a stainless steel case and rotating touch bezel that can turn both clockwise as well as counter-clockwise.

The highlight of this smartwatch is that the 4G LTE connectivity is ensured via an e-SIM. So, users can make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch without the necessity to keep their phones around all the time. As of now, Airtel and Jio provide e-SIM support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Specifications

The Samsung 4G smartwatch comes fitted with a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. It is an Always-On display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. Under its hood, the smartwatch makes use of a dual-core 1.15GHz Exynos 9110 processor paired with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G runs Tizen-based wearable OS and is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or above and iOS 9.0 or above. The device it is teamed up with should have a minimum of 1.5GB of RAM.

The smartwatch from Samsung comes with MIL-STD-810G certification for durability and IP68 certification along with 5ATM water resistance. There is support for several 4G LTE bands as well. The other connectivity aspects include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC and GPS. A 340mAh battery powers the device along with WPC-based wireless charging.

Similar to the other smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G also comes with the ability to track over 39 workouts with seven of them such as walking, running, cycling, swimming, etc. being automatically activated. The watch comes with health sensors such as heart-rate sensor, ECG, etc.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Price

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G features 44mm steel dial in black, gold, and silver colors. It is priced at Rs. 35,990 and is up for grabs via Samsung e-store, Samsung Opera House and other offline and online channels.

What We Think

With 4G LTE connectivity that lets it function as a standalone device, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G to be a direct rival to the Apple Watch Series 5 that was launched in the country a few months back starting from Rs. 40,999.

