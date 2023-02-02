Samsung, Google, And Qualcomm To Jointly Develop “XR” System For Extended Reality Immersive Computing News oi -Alap Naik Desai

After Samsung launched its flagship Android smartphone lineup of 2023, the South Korean tech giant hinted at some of the products it is actively developing. The company has confirmed it is collaborating with Google and Qualcomm to develop a complete system for "Immersive Computing". Samsung and other tech giants have named the technology "XR", which stands for Extended Reality.

Samsung Announces XR Immersive Computing

There's Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and even Mixed Reality (MR). However, Samsung has indicated that it developing a new technology called Extended Reality in association with Google, and Qualcomm.

We’re ready to define the future of spatial internet with @SamsungMobile and @Google. At #SamsungUnpacked, @cristianoamon shared how #Snapdragon XR technology will deliver highly immersive experiences to Samsung Galaxy devices. ✨💯 pic.twitter.com/LpXfuBiqCV — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) February 2, 2023

At the very end of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung brought Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Google executive Hiroshi Lockheimer on the stage to make a brief announcement about their latest collaboration.

Samsung MX head TM Roh mentioned that Samsung is currently working on the XR device and that it's "not too far away." However, the company didn't make any specific product announcements at the Unpacked event.

What Is Samsung's Extended Reality (XR) System For Immersive Computing?

It is apparent that all three companies are heavily invested in the Android ecosystem, be it hardware or software. Samsung has ample experience in creating portable devices that pack a lot of computing power.

Meanwhile, Google is the company that develops and maintains the Android OS which powers the majority of smartphones and many other compact computing devices. Google is reportedly working on the software component of the device. The XR system could run an "unannounced version of the Android operating system meant specifically to power devices such as wearable displays".

No actual XR news other than that Samsung, Qualcomm, and Google are collaborating on it. pic.twitter.com/c8V6l6jpa2 — Harry McCracken 🇺🇦 (@harrymccracken) February 1, 2023

Incidentally, Samsung is promoting the upcoming device using the term XR, while Google could stick to the term "immersive computing".

Qualcomm would be developing the chipset for the Samsung XR device. Incidentally, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 last year. It is a 4nm chipset optimized specifically for Augmented Reality glasses. Additionally, the company has previously developed the XR2 chipset, which can support both Augmented and Virtual Reality headsets.

Samsung's XR could be a portable, or at least fully wireless, mixed-reality headset with an independent computing unit that could be miniaturized to fit into a compact case. Neither Samsung nor Qualcomm nor Google have offered any information.

