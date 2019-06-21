Sony Introduces Two New Wireless Neck-Band Style Headphones In India News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Sony India announced the latest addition to its portfolio of wireless neckband style headphones. The WI-C310 and WI-C200 in-ear headphones claim to deliver dynamic audio performance with deep bass and clarity.

With a great battery life up to 15 hours of playback, the WI-C310 and WI-C200 come with an upgraded quick charge function. 10 minutes of charging offers a full 60 minutes of playback.

Both headphones come with a built-in microphone and are compatible with Google Assistant and Siri. Users will be able to check the weather, listen to music, set reminders, and more, using voice commands. Users can summon Siri or Google Assistant by pressing the multi-function button twice.

Weighing 15g, the new WI-C310 and WI-C200 are engineered to offer comfortable listening experience and carry around all day long. With 9mm driver units WI-C310 and WI-C200 claim to deliver clear and punchy sound. The magnetic housing snaps the earbuds in place to keep tangled cords at bay.

To charge these headphones you need to connect them with a Type C cable, and you can charge the battery to full in just three hours. WI-C310 and WI-C200 will be available across all Sony Centers and major electronic stores in India.

Previously, the company also announced the launch of a new Bluetooth speaker dubbed GTK-PG10 for the Indian market. The device is priced at Rs 19,990 and will ship in black color option through all Sony Centers and major electronic stores starting May 6.

Besides, Sony is also said to be working on a smartphone with six rear cameras. This will be the first time a smartphone will pack eight cameras. Max J has been a reliable tipster when it comes to leaks, but this is still just a piece of news and nothing has been confirmed.

Sony has always offered top-of-the-line cameras and this smartphone could be another example of why the company is hailed as one of the best in the business. It's not clear how these six cameras will work. However, it might be similar to the Nokia 9 PureView that uses a blend of monochrome and RGB cameras for better lighting and depth effects.

Best Mobiles in India