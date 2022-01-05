TCL At CES 2022: Showcases Attractive AR Smart Glasses News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the CES 2022 show floor, TCL has unveiled a slew of products including six Android tablets, its first laptop running Windows 11 targeted at students, and a foldable smartphone. Also, the company has come up with the improved Nxtwear model and a concept for XR glasses. Let's take a look at these new products from TCL from here.

TCL Nxtwear Air Details

TCL has improved the Nxtwear G and has launched the Nxtwear Air. As its name indicates, this new pair of glasses are lighter, which was its focus. The new model is touted to be 30 percent lighter than the previous model and weighs at just 75 grams. The TCL Nxtwear Air is comfortable to wear even for extended periods.

When you are at home or on a long flight and want to play a game, then the TCL Nxtwear Air creates what's equivalent to a 140-inch display and can be viewed at a distance of 4 meters. It has a field of view of 47-degree and it was made possible by a pair of micro OLED displays with a FHD 1080p resolution. Notably, the display runs at a 60Hz refresh rate and supports 3D imagery.

Notably, the TCL Nxtwear Air comes with two exchangeable front lenses that let you customize them to match your outfit. You do not have to bring headphones as there are inbuilt speakers in the glasses. However, you can still use headphones if you want more privacy and not to bother anyone else.

Similar to the previous Nxtwear glasses, the TLC Nxtwear Air lets you to plug them into a device, which supports DisplayPort over USB-C and you can continue to use it. If you are not locked into a specific platform like the Oculus headphones, then you do not have to deal with the dated software or aging batteries used by glasses that get the power USB Type-C cable.

You can use them as a portable and private monitor for work. It can be a large display for streaming video or an appropriate Bluetooth controller for all gaming purposes. These glasses feature an accelerometer and a gyroscope for 3-degree for freedom. The connected device can deploy the data to create an immersive experience.

TCL Leiniao AR Concept Glasses Details

Also, TCL has unveiled the TCL Leiniao AR, a concept device, which is meant to work as a heads-up display. It shows relevant fitness data while exercising, weather forecasts, and more. It is only a prototype while its complete potential is yet to be revealed by TCL. The company is surprisingly good and attractive. TCL aims to show a working prototype at MWC 2022 in late February.

TCL refers to the Leiniao AR Concept glasses as the XR glasses. It indicates that they combine elements of both augmented and virtual reality. It displays digital images of your real-world surroundings and the virtual reality headsets replace your surroundings with computer-generated imagery.

TCL's prototype smart glasses appear to be designed to take over some of the responsibilities of smartphones and laptops. It looks like a sophisticated and refined version of Google Glass. Notably, the company is rumored to launch the next-generation Google Glass model.

