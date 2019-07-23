Track Every Step You Take With Under Armour’s High-Performance Smart Running Shoes News oi-Rohit Arora

Under Armour, the American sports brand has announced the company's new range of high-performance smart running shoes in the Indian market. Built on the UA HOVR cushioning platform, the new smart shoes are embedded with a high-fidelity sensor that digitally connects to MapMyRun, Under Armour's run tracking experience.

The new range of Under Armour smart shoes comprises of UA HOVR Infinite, UA HOVR Guardian, UA HOVR Velociti 2, UA HOVR Sonic 2 and UA HOVR Phantom SE. The new UA collection is available at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 at the Under Armour store in Delhi and on the company's official website- www.underarmour.com/en-in for men and women.

What Makes The New UA Shoes Smart?

The new range of UA shoes are embedded with a high-fidelity sensor in the midsole. The sensor digitally connects to the MapMyRun app via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). UA claims that the sensor is fully protected from the elements and will last the lifetime of the shoe without needing a charge. All you would need to do is to install the MapMyRun companion app on your smartphone to track your steps, calories and other important health-centric data.

UA claims that the sensor fitted inside the shoes tracks a wide array of data from running basics like distance, pace and splits. The shoe even provides detailed running form data including cadence and stride length. Moreover, MapMyRun app will analyze the data to provide a personalized coaching experience to each athlete, helping each runner find their ideal running form.

In addition to the high-fidelity sensors, Under Armour claims that each and every shoe in the new range is designed by recognizing runner's unique set of requirements. The cushioning inside the shoes is inspired by zero gravity feel and is said to make every stride feel light and effortless. The cushioning is said to absorb the impact and return that energy for extra bounce.

The UA HOVR Infinite is claimed to be the anchor shoe of the UA HOVRrange. It is designed for distance training, and to provide the runner with a consistent underfoot feel through an infinite number of miles.

Notably, wearable market is growing at a rapid pace in India. Consumers are not shying away from investing into smart bands, smartwatches and other wearables that can keep a check on body's vitals and help them live a healthy lifestyle. However, the smart shoe market still has a lot to catch up in the Indian market.

The widely popular Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is also eyeing the smart shoe market in India. Xiaomi launched the Mi Sports Shoes 2 sans any smart features in Q1 2019. The company is expected to launch the Xiaomi Mijia Smart shoes in under Rs. 5,000 for masses.

